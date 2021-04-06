Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 6th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 6th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 6 April 2021 (06/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 6th April 2021:(06/04/2021)
Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 6 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Radhika blows up and chooses to discover Anant. Anant gets ready medication for Gehna. He understands that Gehna doesn’t have the fever and she is shuddering a result of Scorpion’s chomp.
He applies medication on her leg. He reviews how Gehna educated about her fasting and speaks Gehna went to the sanctuary to do puja for him. He censures himself for her condition and apologizes to her. He treats Gehna with that woman’s assistance. That woman advises him to hang tight for two hours.
She requests that he take a rest, however, he rejected it. She offers water to him. He tells to her that Gehna continued fasting for him so he will not drink anything until Gehna stirs.
She tells Gehna is fortunate to get a spouse like him. Anant thinks he is fortunate and takes a gander at Gehna. Pankaj and Chetan arrives at the house. Jamuna gets some information about Gehna and Anant.
Pankaj tells they couldn’t ready to discover them. Chetan speaks they should document a protest about Anant and Gehna’s vanishing. Paresh concurs with Chetan. They leaves for the Police station. Hema speculates Kanak in Gehna and Anant’s vanishing. Hema stands up to Kanak.
Kanak attempts to slap Hema yet Hema holds her hand. She tells she will not help Kanak in her off-base deeds from now into the foreseeable future. She speaks she realizes that Sagar is behind Gehna’s hijack and it was Kanak’s arrangement.
Kanak stuns hearing her. Hema tells assuming anything incorrectly occurs with Gehna, Kanak is liable for that. Kanak speaks she loathes Gehna however she will not stoop that low to advise Sagar to attack Gehna. She cautions Hema to not blame her without knowing anything and leaves from that point.
Anant requests that Gehna awaken. He chooses to go to bring the Doctor however quits hearing Gehna’s voice. Gehna recovers her cognizance however swoons once more. He speaks to the woman that Gehna didn’t awaken yet.
She requests that he sit tight for few additional minutes. Jamuna gets stressed for Anant and Gehna. She feels Gehna is in harm’s way. Anant sprinkles water all over and advises her to awaken. He petitions God for Gehna’s recuperation.
Gehna recovers her awareness and Anant gets assuaged watching her. He embraces her and grins. Radhika blows up watching them like that and calls Anant. Gehna’s matrimonial chain stuck in Anant’s shirt and they takes a gander at Radhika.
