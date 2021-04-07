Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 7th April 2021 Written update: Anant plans to celebrate Gehna’s birthday

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
Episode begins with Desai family gets happy seeing Anant and Gehna. Jamuna moves towards them and hugs them. She makes them sit and ties black rope on them saying it will protect them from now on. Hema says food is ready so they has to eat now because Gehna didn’t ate anything because of her fasting and others also because they were worried about Anant and Gehna and asks everyone to eat.
Kanak tauntingly says Hema can’t think anything else except food. Chetan takes stand for Hema. Gehna thanks Hema. Kanak thinks Hema will face the consequences for going against her. Hema says to Gehna that Chetan taking care of her so much nowadays and says it all happened because of Gehna. She thanks her and hugs her. She tells Gehna to eat a lot without caring about diet.
Next day, Anant brings coffee and gives it to Gehna and they shares an eye lock. Gehna thanks Anant for saving her life twice. She says she was unconscious but that lady told her how he took care of her without eating anything. She says she has to do household chores. He reminds her about her studies and shows the hall ticket application form saying they has to submit it tomorrow. He helps her to fill the application form. He notices that tomorrow is Gehna’s birthday and decides to celebrate it in grand way.
Radhika calls Anant and learns that he is going to shopping to buy gifts for Gehna. She says she will accompany him and says she will send her car because Anant can’t drive. Anant accepts her help. Gehna asks Anant to take rest, but he refused. She tells him that she will accompany him and went to take her purchase. But before she returns, Anant leaves from there. She wonders will Anant love her ever. Kanak realises that Anant leaving the house in Radhika’s car and thinks today some blast will happen for sure.
Anant selects necklace for Gehna. Radhika comes there. Staff assumes her as Anant’s wife. Radhika clears the misunderstanding. Anant asks her to finalize the necklace. Gehna waits for Anant. Paresh asks Tiya that where is Anant now. Tiya says only Anant can tell that. Anant calls Paresh and informs him that he came out of buy gifts for Gehna’s birthday. He says he send decoration things to their house and says Gehna should not see that because he is planning surprise birthday party. Paresh learns that Radhika is with Anant and tells him to not invite Radhika. He tells everything to Tiya.
Gehna calls Anant but he doesn’t pick the call. Radhika selects one necklace and says she really liked it. Anant asks her to take that necklace saying he will select another necklace for Gehna. He asks Radhika about her husband. Staff says they need to polish the necklace. Radhika asks Anant to wait in her house.
Episode ends.
Precap – Hema asks Anant about Gehna’s surprise gift. Gehna shocks seeing Radhika in Desai house.