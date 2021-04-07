Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 7th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 7th April 2021 Written Update

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 7th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus.

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 7th April 2021:(07/04/2021)

Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 7 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 7th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Desai family gets upbeat watching Anant and Gehna. Jamuna moves towards them and embraces them.

She causes them to sit and ties dark rope on them telling it will shield them from now into the foreseeable future.

Hema tells food is prepared so they need to eat now on the grounds that Gehna didn’t ate anything due to her fasting and others additionally in light of the fact that they were stressed over Anant and Gehna and requests that everybody eat. Kanak tauntingly speaks Hema can’t think whatever else with the exception of food. Chetan takes represents Hema.

Gehna expresses gratitude toward Hema. Kanak figures Hema will confront the ramifications for conflicting with her. Hema speaks to Gehna that Chetan dealing with her such a lot of these days and speaks about everything that happened on account of Gehna.

She expresses gratitude toward her and embraces her. She advises Gehna to eat a great deal without thinking often about diet.

The following day, Anant brings espresso and offers it to Gehna and they shares an eye lock. Gehna speaks thanks to Anant for saving her life twice.

She tells she was oblivious however that woman revealed to her how he dealt with her without eating anything. She speaks she needs to do family tasks. He reminds her about her examinations and shows the corridor ticket application structure speaking they need to submit it tomorrow.

He assists her with filling the application structure. He watches that tomorrow is Gehna’s birthday and chooses to praise it in a great manner. Radhika calls Anant and discovers that he is going to shopping to purchase presents for Gehna.

She tells she will go with him and speaks she will send her vehicle in light of the fact that Anant can’t drive. Anant acknowledges her assistance. Gehna requests that Anant take a rest, yet he declined.

She discloses to him that she will go with him and went to take her buy. In any case, before she returns, Anant leaves from that point. She ponders will Anant love her ever. Kanak understands that Anant going out in Radhika’s vehicle and figures today some impact will occur without a doubt.

Anant chooses an accessory for Gehna. Radhika comes there. Staff accepts her as Anant’s better half. Radhika clears the misconception. Anant requests that she finish the jewelry. Gehna hangs tight for Anant. Paresh requests Tiya that where is Anant now.

Next-Day Show Update: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 8th April 2021 Written Update

