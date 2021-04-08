Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 8th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 8th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 8 April 2021 (08/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Summary Main Story: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…
Newscast Live Days: Monday To Friday
Current Begin Update: 8th April 2021: (08/04/2021)
Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 8 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Paresh requests that Gehna accomplish something in light of the fact that Gehna continues to tackle the job. Tiya tells to Gehna that now she is Mrs. Surat and requests that she go to the room and wear planner dress.
Gehna denies telling she has part of the work to do. Sanchi and Piyush come there with water inflatables. watching them, Paresh gets a thought.
He advises Kids to play with Gehna. Children attempt to toss water inflatables at Gehna however they falls flat in each endeavor. Kanak comes there and thinks to toss water expands at Gehna to hurt her and tosses it at Gehna effectively in her first endeavor itself. Tiya and Paresh grin watching that. Gehna takes a gander at Kids and goes to her space to change the dress.
Paresh tells to Tiya that it’s an opportunity to execute the following piece of their arrangement and gives a copy reptile to her. Tiya places it before Gehna’s entryway. Then again, Anant gets astonished watching Radhika’s so numerous large photograph outlines in the corridor.
Radhika tells to Anant that it was her better half’s thought. She advises Anant to sit and goes to the kitchen to make espresso for him. She gets her better half’s call. Anant thinks Radhika isn’t grinning in any image and hears sound and moves towards the kitchen. Gehna gets apprehensive watching the reptile and shouts in dread.
She secures herself in the room and illuminates Tiya about the reptile. Tiya advises her to remain in the room just until reptile leaves from that point. Radhika said her better half Vineet that for what valid reason he is continue offending her by questioning her. Anant hears her and thinks Radhika unquestionably concealing something from him. Kanak gets apprehensive watching copy reptile and slams into Tiya while running from that point.
Paresh insults Kanak. Hema understands that is a copy reptile and tosses it at Kanak. Kanak shouts and runs from that point. Paresh and Tiya begin the improvements. Tiya tells the Kids that it’s an unexpected gathering. Kanak ponders for whom they are arranging this unexpected gathering. Gehna thinks Anant went to present her application structure yet he isn’t in any event, picking the call.
Children discuss beautifications. Gehna hears that and grins thinking Anant arranging a shock birthday celebration for her. Anant stuns watching Radhika laying on the floor and understands that she endeavored self-destruction. He calls Sapan and illuminates him that Radhika burned-through part of resting pills. Sapan advises Anant to accomplish something. Anant treats Radhika.
Radhika recaptures her cognizance and cries embracing Anant. She tells her better half speculates her for each little thing and torments her. He said then for what valid reason she wedded Vineet. She reveals to him that how she met Vineet and how he proposed her.
Next-Day Show Update: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 9th April 2021 Written Update