Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Spoiler: Gehna to become the villain!

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Spoiler: Gehna to become the villain!

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is seeing a essential observe the place Radhika fails to painting Vineet because the villain in entrance of Anant. It is going to be fascinating to observe how will Gehna fulfill this step to achieve nearer in the direction of her dream. The makers have introduced a plot twist with Radhika changing into Anant’s boss and Radhika will use this to separate Anant and Gehna. It is going to be fascinating to observe how will Gehna sort out this downside and reveal all of the lies advised by Radhika!

Within the present observe, Gehna meets Vineet and provides him the picture body. Vineet thanks her and invitations her in however Gehna says she must go. Sagar assaults Gehna and Vineet saves her and will get harm. Sagar will get hospitalized and undergoes surgical procedure. Anant worries for Gehna as she went alone to satisfy Vineet. Anant and household involves the hospital. Gehna praises Vineet how he saved her. Anant thanks Vineet. Gehna consoles Hema who’s anxious for essential situation of Sagar.

Kanak blames Gehna however Gehna says that she by no means wished this on Sagar. Gehna makes Anant perceive how they need to take Sagar house to assist Hema. Sagar enters the Desai household, Kanak shouldn’t be certain if Sagar has actually misplaced his reminiscence. Sagar worries everybody along with his presence. Gehna makes Sagar sleep, however then when Radhika returns, Sagar asks her to present some meals, Radhika talks to him rudely. Sagar says he discovered hair within the meals and runs to chop Radhika’s hair and does it. Everybody blames Gehna for her resolution of bringing Sagar right here.

Within the upcoming episodes, a scenario will arrive when will probably be Gehna vs Radhika and that’s when Anant will shock everybody by selecting Radhika. This can shock and upset Gehna whereas Radhika would be the happiest.

Will Gehna be capable to show Sagar’s innocence? Will Gehna know the true purpose for Anant’s modified angle? Will Radhika’s actual motive be fulfilled in Desai mansion?

