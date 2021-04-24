ENTERTAINMENT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Spoiler: Gehna to decide this for Sagar?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Spoiler: Gehna to decide this for Sagar?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is seeing a necessary monitor the place Anant’s boss seems to be Radhika’s husband. Right here, Sagar returns and Vineet and Gehna bonds. Radhika’s plan spoils and he or she turns into offended. The makers have introduced a plot twist with Radhika changing into Anant’s boss to separate Anant and Gehna. It is going to be fascinating to look at how will Gehna deal with this downside and reveal all of the lies advised by Radhika!

Within the present monitor, Gehna thinks to offer Vineet the photograph body in particular person. Gehna meets Vineet and offers him the photograph body. Vineet thanks her and invitations her in however Gehna says she must go. Sagar assaults Gehna and Vineet saves her and will get damage. Sagar will get hospitalized and undergoes surgical procedure. Anant worries for Gehna as she went alone to fulfill Vineet. Anant and household involves the hospital. Gehna praises Vineet how he saved her. Anant thanks Vineet. Gehna consoles Hema who’s fearful for crucial situation of Sagar.

Kanak blames Gehna however Gehna says that she by no means wished this on Sagar. Medical doctors inform the household that Sagar has misplaced his reminiscence and is sort of a 10 yr outdated now. Gehna exams Sagar to know if he’s pretending however it’s proved unsuitable. Gehna says Sagar ought to dwell with us, I’ll take his accountability. She makes Anant perceive how they need to assist Hema. Right here, Radhika tries to instigate Vineet towards Gehna however Vineet will get extra impressed by Gehna forgiving Sagar.

Within the upcoming episodes, Sagar will attempt to lower Radhika’s hair. Radhika will create a scene.

Who will launch Gehna from jail? Will Anant learn about the actual facet of Vineet? Will Gehna know the actual cause for Anant’s modified angle? Will Radhika’s actual motive be fulfilled in Desai mansion?

Hold following this house for extra updates in your newest exhibits.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
51
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
49
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
46
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top