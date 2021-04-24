Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Spoiler: Gehna to decide this for Sagar?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is seeing a necessary monitor the place Anant’s boss seems to be Radhika’s husband. Right here, Sagar returns and Vineet and Gehna bonds. Radhika’s plan spoils and he or she turns into offended. The makers have introduced a plot twist with Radhika changing into Anant’s boss to separate Anant and Gehna. It is going to be fascinating to look at how will Gehna deal with this downside and reveal all of the lies advised by Radhika!

Within the present monitor, Gehna thinks to offer Vineet the photograph body in particular person. Gehna meets Vineet and offers him the photograph body. Vineet thanks her and invitations her in however Gehna says she must go. Sagar assaults Gehna and Vineet saves her and will get damage. Sagar will get hospitalized and undergoes surgical procedure. Anant worries for Gehna as she went alone to fulfill Vineet. Anant and household involves the hospital. Gehna praises Vineet how he saved her. Anant thanks Vineet. Gehna consoles Hema who’s fearful for crucial situation of Sagar.

Kanak blames Gehna however Gehna says that she by no means wished this on Sagar. Medical doctors inform the household that Sagar has misplaced his reminiscence and is sort of a 10 yr outdated now. Gehna exams Sagar to know if he’s pretending however it’s proved unsuitable. Gehna says Sagar ought to dwell with us, I’ll take his accountability. She makes Anant perceive how they need to assist Hema. Right here, Radhika tries to instigate Vineet towards Gehna however Vineet will get extra impressed by Gehna forgiving Sagar.

Within the upcoming episodes, Sagar will attempt to lower Radhika’s hair. Radhika will create a scene.

Who will launch Gehna from jail? Will Anant learn about the actual facet of Vineet? Will Gehna know the actual cause for Anant’s modified angle? Will Radhika’s actual motive be fulfilled in Desai mansion?

