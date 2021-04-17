ENTERTAINMENT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Spoiler: How will Gehna be able to give the test?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is seeing a essential observe the place Gehna goes to offer her first examination and take step in direction of her profession. Regardless of, Kanak and Radhika’s plan to fail Gehna, it is going to be fascinating to observe hoe will Gehna fullfill this step to succeed in nearer in direction of her dream. The makers have introduced a plot twist with Radhika returning and planning to seperate Anant and Gehna, this can break the particular moments between Gehna and Anant. It is going to be fascinating to observe how will Gehna sort out this drawback and reveal all of the lies instructed by Radhika!

Within the present observe, Radhika stops the automobile and pretends the automobile just isn’t working that too in a spot the place there isn’t a auto out there. Anant worries for Gehna understanding they’re caught in an isolate place. Gehna will attempt to do one thing and says the automobile is working. Simply then Anant is available in a motorbike and days Gehna is his precedence so he’s taking her and can ship mechanic for Radhika. Gehna sits on the bike and Anant asks her to carry him tightly. Radhika will get livid. Radhika returns residence unhappy however Kanak motivates her by saying as half time is gone of examination so Gehna received’t be allowed in.

Gehna and Anant plead and get in. After the time is up, Gehna asks for further time however the examiner says he received’t acquire her paper now. Anant performs it sensible by mixing Gehna’s paper with others. They run. Later, Anant informs everybody that Anant’s new boss has invited his household for dinner. Kanak and Radhika smile that now large problem for Gehna goes to come back. They attain the home to see Anant’s boss is Radhika’s husband. Radhika says she doesn’t know something.

Within the upcoming episodes, Gehna will drop the picture body of Radhika along with her husband by mistake. Vineet will see this. Gehna will apologize however Vineet will scold her and make her really feel low.

Will Anant save Gehna from Vineet? Will Gehna know the true cause for Anant’s modified perspective? Will Radhika’s actual motive be fulfilled in Desai mansion?

Preserve following this area for extra updates in your newest exhibits.

