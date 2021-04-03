Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Spoiler: Radhika to make Kanak’s plan out in public?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has been gaining good trps. Viewers are liking the increasing closeness of Anant and Gehna. In the current track, Everyone will praise Gehna. Hema will think Gehna has a big heart and I did wrong with her. Anant seeing this from far will be happy seeing this. Kanak will worry that with Gehna back will she know who tried to kidnap her. Here the winner is announced and it’s Gehna, Gehna dedicates the win to Anant.

Hema tells Sagar how Gehna helped her and she is good and not to trouble her. Anant is admitted in hospital and Gehna decides to go to a far away temple to do a puja. Kanak beats Sagar and blames him for her loss. Radhika sees this and threatens Kanak that she will reveal this to everyone, but Kanak plays smart by telling Radhika how only she can help her get Anant and their common enemy is Gehna. Here, Sagar will come to the same temple dressed as baba and ask Gehna to tie a rope in a tree which is at the back side of the temple. Gehna does so.

In the upcoming episodes, Sagar makes Gehna unconscious and takes her. Anant gets intuitions that something bad is happening with Gehna. Here, Sagar will molest Gehna and she will cry for help.

How will Kanak take care of her insecurities? Will Sagar be caught for his deeds? How will Gehna face this challenge? What is in store for Kanak? What trouble is lined up for Gehna next? Can the Desais know who is the culprit? Will Desai family break apart with Kanak’s deed coming infront of everyone? It will be interesting to watch what this twist will be about? How will Gehna face this challenge of winning the competition?

