Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Spoiler: Radhika’s lies to be caught by Anant?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is seeing a necessary observe the place Anant’s boss seems to be Radhika’s husband. Right here, Gehna goes to present her first examination and take step in the direction of her profession. Regardless of, Kanak and Radhika’s plan to fail Gehna in giving her regulation exams, it is going to be fascinating to observe how will Gehna fulfill this step to achieve nearer in the direction of her dream. The makers have introduced a plot twist with Radhika returning and planning to separate Anant and Gehna, this may spoil the particular moments between Gehna and Anant. Will probably be fascinating to observe how will Gehna deal with this downside and reveal all of the lies informed by Radhika!

Within the present observe, The Desais attain the home and get shocked to see Anant’s boss is Radhika’s husband. Radhika says she didn’t know something. Anant is shocked to see Vineet’s candy facet and loving facet. Vineet says to Anant that the venture is dealt with by Radhika. Hema calls Jamuna and tells about how Anant’s boss being Radhika’s husband. Jamuna will discover issues fishy. Anant won’t be able to attach the dots with how sweetly Vineet is behaving and what Radhika informed him.

Vineet asks properly how Anant is aware of Radhika. Anant tells they have been batchmates. Radhika worries and tells Kanak that she is apprehensive if Anant will discover the reality about her lie. Kanak makes Gehna journey and fall which breaks {a photograph} of Vineet and his mother. Vineet will get indignant and makes Gehna really feel depressing along with his phrases. Anant rescues Gehna and goes from there and takes Radhika too.

Within the upcoming episodes, Gehna will pledge to do something required to save lots of her relationship. She’s going to inform Hema that she is going to save her relationship at any value. Hema will assist Gehna.

Will Anant save Gehna from Vineet? Will Gehna know the actual motive for Anant’s modified angle? Will Radhika’s actual motive be fulfilled in Desai mansion?

Preserve following this house for extra updates in your newest reveals.

