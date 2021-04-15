Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Spoiler: What will Kanak and Radhika do next?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has not too long ago seen an incredible birthday celebration of Gehna however sadly as per viewers anticipating extra romance and moments between Gehna and Anant, it didn’t occur like that. The makers have introduced a plot twist with Radhika returning and planning to separate Anant and Gehna, it will destroy the particular moments between Gehna and Anant.

Tiya, Hema and Paresh will strive their degree greatest to maintain Radhika distracted and organize cute moments to be spent by Anant and Gehna however with Radhika going two step forward it appears tough for her to let the lead romance. It will likely be attention-grabbing to look at how will Gehna sort out this downside and reveal all of the lies instructed by Radhika!

Within the present monitor, Gehna’s notes have been modified by another observe, so Anant calls his handwriting skilled good friend. Radhika involves Kanak and tells her about all this. Radhika says if I get revealed then I’ll reveal you too. Kanak worries and decides to take the notes. Hema hears it and goes to inform Gehna however Hiral stops her and offers laddu which does lose movement to her. Right here, Anant will meet his good friend.

Kanak will go from the window into Gehna’s room as door could be locked. Kanak will disguise seeing Gehna enter. Surprisingly, Anant’s good friend will say it has Anant and Gehna’s handwriting solely. Kanak will inform Radhika she threw the notes written by her. Gehna will later inform Anant how she noticed Kanak of their room. Anant will blame Kanak and inform Radhika he can’t go to get together as he wants to show Gehna.

Within the upcoming episodes, Gehna will take everybody’s blessings and can go away to present her take a look at.

Will Gehna know the actual motive for Anant’s modified perspective? Will Radhika’s actual motive be fulfilled in Desai mansion?

Maintain following this area for extra updates in your newest reveals.