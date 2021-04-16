Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Spoiler: Who will help Gehna now?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is seeing a essential observe the place Gehna goes to offer her first examination and take step in the direction of her profession. Regardless of, Kanak and Radhika’s plan to fail Gehna, it is going to be fascinating to observe hoe will Gehna fullfill this step to succeed in nearer in the direction of her dream. The makers have introduced a plot twist with Radhika returning and planning to seperate Anant and Gehna, this can destroy the particular moments between Gehna and Anant. It is going to be fascinating to observe how will Gehna sort out this drawback and reveal all of the lies advised by Radhika!

Within the present observe, Anant’s buddy will say it has Anant and Gehna’s handwriting solely. Kanak will inform Radhika she threw the notes written by Radhika. Gehna will later inform Anant how she noticed Kanak of their room. Anant will blame Kanak and inform Radhika he can’t go to occasion as he wants to show Gehna. Gehna feels good that Anant is instructing him. Radhika sees their closeness and will get jealous. Radhika brings espresso for Gehna which has sleeping tablets.

Subsequent day to Kanak and Radhika’s shock, Gehna wakes up all contemporary and early. They see that as an alternative of Gehna, Anant took the espresso. Later, Anant will get a name for job interview, he’s about to say no as he has to take Gehna with him however Gehna says you go and I’ll go alone. Radhika gives to take Gehna. Everybody blesses Gehna. Radhika and Kanak smirks pondering how Gehna will probably be failing. Right here, Anant finds that he already received the job and when he calls Gehna he’s shocked to listen to that Gehna has nonetheless not reached the examination heart.

Within the upcoming episodes, Radhika will cease the automobile at a spot the place she’s going to see no autos are there. She’s going to faux that the automobile shouldn’t be beginning and can inform Gehna they’ll’t go by this automobile now. Gehna will panic.

Will Gehna know the actual cause for Anant’s modified angle? Will Radhika’s actual motive be fulfilled in Desai mansion?

