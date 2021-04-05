ENTERTAINMENT

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Spoiler: With Kanak’s plan failing, what’s next?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Spoiler: With Kanak's plan failing, what's next?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, has been seeing increase im viewers with it’s current track showing Kanak exposed and Hema’s increasing friendship with Gehna. With new bonds being formed everywhere, the question remains if the bond of Gehna and Anant will be able to cherisher with love from both ends? The show has shown number of challenges for Gehna from the beginning. Amidst all the new drama a new challenge is all queued up for Gehna.

In the current track, Anant is admitted in hospital and Gehna decides to go to a far away temple to do a puja. Kanak beats Sagar and blames him for her loss. Here, Sagar comes to the same temple dressed as baba and asks Gehna to tie a rope in a tree which is at the back side of the temple. Gehna does so.Sagar makes Gehna unconscious and takes her. Anant gets intuitions that something bad is happening with Gehna. Here, Sagar molests Gehna and she cries for help. Anant informs police about Gehna going missing. Anant is unable to wait for police to find Gehna so he himself goes. Kanak and Hiral do drama thay Gehna is the reason Anant is facing challenges. Jamuna sends Chetan and Pankaj to find Anant and Gehna.

In the upcoming episodes, Anant will hear Gehna’s voice and go to her. Police will accompany Anant. Sagar and goons will run away seeing police. Hema will suspect Sagar is at fault and she will call him. Sagar will confess about his mistake and say police is again after me. Anant will caress Gehna but then a Scorpio will bite Gehna. Anant will take an unconscious Gehna to a nearby house where there is a lady. Later, Radhika will get tp hear about all this from Kanak and goes to the temple to find Anant and Gehna hugging.

What is in store for Gehna and Anant? Will Radhika be successful in her motives? Keep following this space for more updates on your latest shows.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
683
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
665
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
665
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
657
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
632
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
623
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
616
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
548
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
526
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
525
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top