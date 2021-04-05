Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Spoiler: With Kanak’s plan failing, what’s next?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus’s show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, has been seeing increase im viewers with it’s current track showing Kanak exposed and Hema’s increasing friendship with Gehna. With new bonds being formed everywhere, the question remains if the bond of Gehna and Anant will be able to cherisher with love from both ends? The show has shown number of challenges for Gehna from the beginning. Amidst all the new drama a new challenge is all queued up for Gehna.

In the current track, Anant is admitted in hospital and Gehna decides to go to a far away temple to do a puja. Kanak beats Sagar and blames him for her loss. Here, Sagar comes to the same temple dressed as baba and asks Gehna to tie a rope in a tree which is at the back side of the temple. Gehna does so.Sagar makes Gehna unconscious and takes her. Anant gets intuitions that something bad is happening with Gehna. Here, Sagar molests Gehna and she cries for help. Anant informs police about Gehna going missing. Anant is unable to wait for police to find Gehna so he himself goes. Kanak and Hiral do drama thay Gehna is the reason Anant is facing challenges. Jamuna sends Chetan and Pankaj to find Anant and Gehna.

In the upcoming episodes, Anant will hear Gehna’s voice and go to her. Police will accompany Anant. Sagar and goons will run away seeing police. Hema will suspect Sagar is at fault and she will call him. Sagar will confess about his mistake and say police is again after me. Anant will caress Gehna but then a Scorpio will bite Gehna. Anant will take an unconscious Gehna to a nearby house where there is a lady. Later, Radhika will get tp hear about all this from Kanak and goes to the temple to find Anant and Gehna hugging.

What is in store for Gehna and Anant? Will Radhika be successful in her motives? Keep following this space for more updates on your latest shows.