Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Kanak’s Plan Fails

Kanak and her team eagerly wait for Gehna to shout after Sagar punishes her. Gehna shouts and they all 3 rush to kitchen and see Gehna picking utensil from floor. Hema asks if she fell. Kanak thinks Sagar pushed her down. Gehna says she picked water bowl which Tia dropped down. They all 3 walk away disappointed thinking why didn’t Sagar punish Gehna. Gehna gives kheer to Tia and asks her to feed it to Sagar as he wouldn’t have it from her hand. Tia says Sagar did so much wrong to her, even then she forgave him saying he is like a kid now and is serving him. Gehna emotionally says forgiving is much bigger than revenge; says she didn’t forget anything, but memories fade away; she didn’t do a big favor by forgiving Sagar and favored herself. Tia leaves.

Kanak walks to Sagar and asks why didn’t he punish Sagar. Sagar reminisces hearing Gehna telling Tia that she prepared kheer for Sagar and she should feed him with love and give him choc, Gehna protecting Sagar repeat4edly and showering immense love on her, him dropping object in hot water bowl held by Tia instead of throwing it on Gehna, etc. He tells Kanak that mamma is so good and new mamma told him a really bad story. Kanak fumes that Gehna has done some magic on him. Tia enters and offers him kheer. Sagar asks if bad mamma sent it. She says yes and asks if she should take it back. He says he is not and taking kheer asks if she is angry on her. She says she will not if he doesn’t repeat his mistake. He promises. Kanak and Hema walk away fuming.

Gehna with Anant and Vinit walks to Radha and says she did really wrong. Anant says he never thought that she would do this to them. They both ask why did she do this. Radhika gets tensed. Gehna asks why is she sweating, why didn’t she inform that its Vinit’s birthday today. Radhika nervously says she didn’t want to trouble Anant, then realizing what she heard says she didn’t want to trouble Anant’s family. Vinit says even he felt same. Gehna says they should not live any chance of happiness as life is short, they will celebrate Vinit’s birthday. She walks away with Vinit. Radhika complains Anant that Vinit does a good drama. Anant asks her to relax as he can see everything and rest till party.

In the evening, Radhika brings birthday cake and informs today’s special cake chef is Vinit Virani. Everyone clap for Vinit. Gehna says Radhika is lucky to have such a wonderful husband. Vinit says he doesn’t believe it. Baa asks why. Vinit says he is lucky instead to have a wonderful wife like Radhika. Paresh says is one among millions who mingled with his employee Anant’s family so well. Vinit says employee in office, here is Radhika’s friend. Pankaj murmurs friend or boyfriend. Vinit murmurs Vinit is husband or third party. Tia explains new game rules and passing on pillows with music and whoever holds it when music is off should play truth or dare. Game starts, and Bapuji loses first. Pankaj asks Bapuji to recite a shayari/poem for Baa. Baa recites a romantic shayari for Baa. Everyone clap for him. He walks away. Game restarts. Vinit loses next. Gehna asks him to sing a song for Radhika. Vinit says he cannot and Radhika will. Paresh insists, and Gehna says Chetan with play guitar. Vinit sings Tu Hi to Jannat Meri..Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai.. song. Anant reminisces proposing Radhika and their love for each other. Everyone clap for him. Game restarts. Sagar loses next. Tia asks him to tell something about his favorite person. Sagar says his favorite is his new mamma who does make up 5 times a day and looks beautiful, she picked her white hair saying Kanak’s khanak will be lost, she lied to Panky pappa that she will not shop this month and bought 2 high heeled sandals immediatedly, she is a big liar, etc. Kanak stops him.

Game restarts. Everyone lose leaving Gehna, Radhika, and Anant. Anant loses. Tia says Bhai lost, but Gehna should dance with Bhai on a paper. She spreads paper. Anant holds Gehna’s hand, and Gehna shyingly looking into his eyes dances with him. Paresh plays Oh Sathi Tere Bina.. song. Gehna halves the paper, and Paresh plays Anken Mooden To Jane Kise Dhoonde.. song. Anant hesitnalty dances with Gehna again. Tia folds paper further. Gehna steps on Anant’s feet and holds him nervously looking at his face. She thinks he is very close to her, but his eyes search someone else; he should look at her with the feeling of love. Tia signals Anant to lift Gehna. He lifts her and dances, leaving Radhika burning in jealousy. Everyone clap for them.

Paresh says now Radhika and Gehna are left, let him see who will win. Game restarts. Radhika says she will win as she doesn’t like losing. Gehna says winning or losing is a matter of seconds, one loses and other wins in seconds, but game should be fair. Radhika says everything is fair in love and war. Gehna says there shouldn’t be betrayal as one who betrays will be betrayed by someone else.

Precap: Radhika alleges Gehna that she is jealous of her as she knows Anant will not give her a place in his heart. Gehna says its her misunderstanding and she will expose in front of everyone how cheap she is. Anant stops her and prays to God that he made a mistake and now he should correct it himself.

