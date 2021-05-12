Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Gehna Overhears Radhika’s Plan

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Gehna continues playing game with Radhika and suggests her to leave the decision of victory or loss on fate. Radhika says until there is something bet, one cannot enjoy a game. Gehna asks what she means. Radhika says there should be some reward or trophy if she wins. Gehna asks what she needs. Radhika says a challenge, whoever wins can ask anything from a loser. Bapuji and everyone insist her to agree. Gehna agrees. Everyone clap for her. Gehna thinks she will find out what Radhika wants. Hema asks Paresh to have sweets while she plays music. Paresh walks away tempted. Hema makes Gehna lose. Radhika tells Gehna that she won and told her that she doesn’t like losing, says now she has to give whatever she wants. Gehna asks what she wants. Hema and Kanak insist Radhika to speak. Radhika says she needs a last competition as this game was based on luck, but victory or loss should be based on one’s capability; Gehna won many times due to her good fate, but it cannot happen always and whoever is cable will win; so let us have a singing competition one last time and thinks only she will win. Anant says its a one-sided game then as Radhika sings well. Gehna says she is rady for the competition. Radhika says whoever wins this competition will be the ral winner, thinks Gehna lost already.

Competition starts. Gehna thinks she should listen to the words carefully and feel as if its connecting her to Anant. Radhika sings Mohe Rangdo Laal… song holding Vinit but looking at Gehna. Gehna repeats the song. Radhika dances around Vinit continuing her singing. Gehna dances around Anant better with better singing, leaving Radhika jealous. Gehna dances thinking about the quality time spent with Anant. Radhika starts and twists her leg, losing the game. Everyone clap and praise Gehna. Vinit praise Gehna that she immersed a life in the song and her dance and emotions were really good. Gehna says thank you. Kanak tells Radhika that she herself hit an axe on her feet. Hema backs her. Kanak says Radhika herself accepted this defeat, anyways better luck next time.

Gehna invites everyone for dinner. Sagar insists new mamma Kanak that he has a surprise for her and takes her along. Gehna says let us have dinner and cut cake once Sagar returns. Anant praises Gehna’s singing and dance. Gehna shyingly thanks him and offers him cool drinks, leaving Radhika jealous. Anant asks Radhika if she is fine. Radhika says whenever Vinit is happy, he shows his evil side later, she is very much worried now. Sagar forcefully makes Kaank wear magician’s hat and stick and joker nose. Kanak angrily hits him with stick. Gehna rushes in and protects Sagar bearing the hit and asks why did she hit Sagar. Kanak shouts why is she interfering. Family rushes in, and Kanak asks why did she beat Sagar. Paresh says she hit even Sagar. Kanak justifies that Sagar forced joker nose on her, he is very strong and she is hurt. Anant asks the way she hit Sagar today did she hit him the other day. Kanak starts her acting and hitting herself cries that they all think she is childless and doesn’t love children. Baa stops her and asks what is she doing. Kanak thinks killing their doubt and cries that everyone blame her as she is modern and speaks truth; its possible that Sagar hit himself that day. Paresh stops her and says they will not talk about it again, they all should go out and have food. Everyone walk away. Gehna notices Kanak’s drama and says she told I hit Sagar when nobody saw it, but today with her act, she proved she hit Sagar that day; she hit herself and its god’s punishment for her; how much ever dark the night is, morning will be always bright, etc.

Next morning, Paresh tells family that yesterday’s party was really nice. Vinit gets a call and informs Anant that he needs to attend a business meeting regarding their project and since Radhika is injured, he wants Anant to accompany him; they can have a good chat on the way. Anant says even he needs to chat. Sagar searches his toy car. Hema says it must be stuck somewhere and he will find it, where was he playing with it. Sagar says store room, terrace, hall. Hema goes to search car. Baa asks Kanak to search Sagar’s car. Kanak angrily walks to store room murmuring. Radhika nervously walks to Kanak and informing about Vinit and Anant’s meeting says if Anant finds out that Vinit is really good, her plan will fail and she will have to leave this house, so Kanak should do soemthing. Kanak says she will think something. Radhika is shocked to see Gehna hearing her conversation. Gehna thinks she needs to inform Anant about Radhika’s plan.

Precap: Radhika alleges Gehna that she is jealous of her as she knows Anant will not give her a place in his heart. Gehna says its her misunderstanding and she will expose in front of everyone how cheap she is. Anant stops her and prays to God that he made a mistake and now he should correct it himself.

