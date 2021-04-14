Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 14th April 2021 Gehna cooks meals listening to common information questions and making ready for her examination. Paresh with Baa noticing that scold her to not put together meals from hereon and to return to her room. Gehna fearful asks if she made any mistake. Paresh says Pankaj, Chetan, and even Bapuji instructed that Gehna’s meals shouldn’t be tasty after changing into Mrs. Surat. Baa enters and says she ought to style and examine herself. Kanak with Hema walks in and asks what occurred, thinks Baa is taking Dobi Daffar’s class and she or he is worked up to observe that. Baa laughs and tells Paresh that they joked with child. Paresh apologizes Gehna. Baa says Gehna ought to consider her research and cease cooking.

Anant’s school pal invitations him for social gathering. Anant denies. Pal says he’ll invite even Radhika and asks if she is right here or in Singapore. Radhika peeping from behind says she is at Anant’s home itself and agrees to attend social gathering. She tells Anant that they shouldn’t take Gehna alongside as all her buddies chat in English and Gehna might really feel bizarre, she has to check for her examination in any case. Again in kitchen, Paresh asks Gehna to focus on her research and rating good marks or else he’ll get offended and scold her. Baa tells Gehna that Kanak and Hema will put together breakfast and lunch and Hiral and Tia will preapre dinner, so she needn’t fear. Gehna says she is going to each prepare dinner and research. Hema says they know she is a superwoman and might do multitasks, however now she ought to go and research and let her and Kanak prepare dinner, she desires to have spicy meals like Kanak, then says like Kanak prepares. Kanak burns in anger and walks away. She walks to Radhika and fumes that she has to prepare dinner whereas dobi daffar Gehna will research, she is not going to let that Gehna research or else she will likely be superior to her. Radhika says she is correct. Kanak says Gehna will even surpass Radhika, in order that they shouldn’t let her research. Radhika agrees. Hema listening to their dialog hiding thinks they’re planning towards Gehna, however she shouldn’t allow them to bother Gehna.

Anant teaches Gehna. Gehna listening to sound kind kitchen tries to go away. Anant stops her. She says she is going to go and serve meals. Anant insists to check silently and makes her sit. Kanak, Hema, and Radhika serve meals. Paresh asks Baa if they need to have Kanak and Gehna’s ready meals from hereon. Hema serves them meals. Baa sees many dishes and asks if she and Kanak ready meals. Hema says Radhika ready entire meals immediately. Kanak will get jealous considering Radhika is making an attempt to make her place on this home ignoring her plan, takes Radhika apart and asks why is she cooking as a substitute of spoiling Gehna’s research. Radhika says she has already ready Gehna’s diploma. Anant asks common information inquiries to Gehna and she or he offers incorrect solutions. He makes her stand and asks why she is giving all incorrect solutions. She says she studied properly. He asks why is she giving incorrect solutions them. Radhika brings meals for them and smirks. She affords her meals and asks Anant if every thing is alright. He says sure. She needs all the very best to Gehna and leaves. Kanak praises Radhika that she modified the entire image and asks what did she do. Radhika says she modified Gehna’s notes with incorrect solutions in lieu of displaying her clothes to Anant. She says Gehna will likely be confused in examination and Anant will scold her, then Gehna will fail in check and even Anant and Gehna’s relationship will fail. Anant scolds Gehna that she likes family chores than learning, then asks to overlook it and focus on research. He’s shocked to sees incorrect solutions in notes.

Subsequent morning, Gehna requests household to write down her all the very best needs. Bapuji says she is clearing all assessments of exams. Gehna insists. Radhika writes all the very best in pocket book first adopted by all relations. She thanks all of them and indicators Anant to come back apart. He walks to her. She asks him to search out out when will his pal attain to examine all these handwritings and determine wrongdoer to modified notes. Radhika will get tensed listening to their dialog and thinks what is going to she do now. Anant calls his pal Rakesh and informs Gehna that Rakesh is reaching in quarter-hour, offers credit score of handwritng verification concept to Gehna reminiscing seeing modified notes and doubting Kanak. Gehna says they can not doubt anybody with out proof and suggests him to make use of his handwriting skilled pal’s assist to search out out the wrongdoer. Out of flashback, he says Kanak is all the time towards her. She says she is not going to let Gehna break her goals. He says he noticed her advocacy expertise in court docket and with this handwriting skilled concept, he’s positive that she is going to obtain her purpose quickly.

