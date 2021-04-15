Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Gehna Catches Kanak Red-Handed – TMT Updates

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Radhika informs Kanak that Anant referred to as handwriting knowledgeable and if knowledgeable identifies her handwriting in Gehna’s notes, Anant will hate her. Kanak says she ought to have considered it earlier than. Radhika warns that if she is caught, even Kanak gained’t be spared. Kanak reminds that she introduced her on this home and might do something she desires, they need to steal the observe itself. Hema listening to their dialog thinks she knew they’re as much as one thing, now she’s going to inform their plan to Gehna. She rushes down in direction of Gehna when Hiral presents her laddus smirking at Kanak. Hema will get abdomen upset and rushes to toilet. Kanak tells Radhika that their lonely proof is busy now, they will steal notes simply.

Anant’s handwriting knowledgeable buddy Rakesh visits him. Paresh says he got here after a very long time. Anant introduces Gehna to Rakesh. Rakesh notices Radhika and asks what’s she doing right here. Paresh says Radhika is their particular visitor and can go from there quickly, asks Anant if he’s proper. Anant asks Gehna to deliver her notes. Gehna walks in direction of her room. Kanak rushes to steal notes, sees door locked, and tries to open it by way of hair pin. Hema stops Gehna and says Kanak.., however then runs away holding her abdomen once more. Kanak will get alert and walks in by way of window and steals observe considering Gehna’s dream is gone. Gehna walks in unlocking door. Kanak hides. Gehna takes pocket book and returns to Anant. Radhika will get tensed considering Kanak did not steal pocket book, now Anant will discover out fact and can hate her, her small mistake will destroy her dream. Rakesh compares relations’ handwriting with Kanak’s pocket book handwriting and says he recognized handwriting which he is aware of since years. Anant asks whose handwriting is it. Rakesh says its his and his spouse’s handwriting, third one he can’t see. Radhika is stunned and thinks why didn’t Rakesh establish her handwriting. Rakesh leaves.

Kanak asks if she is considering why didn’t Rakesh establish her handwriting, that’s as a result of she tore her handwriting pages from notes. Radhika thanks her and says Anant and Gehna will quickly discover out that pages her lacking and can do one thing once more. Kanak says she has made preparations for that additionally and sells papers to raddiwala/paper vendor. Baa noticing her asks what’s she doing. Kanak says she is promoting previous newspaper and magazines to wash the home following Baa’s recommendation to maintain the home clear. Baa praises her and leaves. Kanak then hurriedly asks vendor to take these notes. Gehna enters and snatches her notes and says she received proof. She sends vendor and tells Kanak that she isn’t a duffer/dumb anymore, she noticed her hiding behind mattress and stored notes purposefully to catch her with proof. Kanak nervously asks why would she conceal behind her mattress. Gehna says to steal notes and says thief will probably be caught in the future finally and asks to not fear as she is not going to inform household about her heinous act; she simply needed to seek out out who desires to cease her research; she respects her a lot and is feeling unhealthy that being an elder of home and effectively educated, she is making an attempt cease her research. Kanak warns she is wrongly alleging her. Gehna says she doesn’t need to compete along with her and simply desires to satisfy Anant’s dream and develop into one thing. She thanks her for enhancing her dedication and shouldn’t suppose that she desires to compete along with her as she desires to compete with herself. Kanak laughs and asks who’s she to compete. Anant enters and says Gehna is his spouse and has chosen her path like Kanak did and can surpass Kaank quickly. Kanak says as if spouse wasn’t sufficient, husband got here to assist her. Anant challenges that he’ll assist Gehna and make her surpass Kanak, and so forth.

Radhika walks to Anant and asks if he is able to accompany her for get together. Gehna feels unhappy listening to that. Anant says he can’t attend get together along with her as Gehna’s research are vital to him and she or he has exams on the way in which. Gehna will get completely satisfied listening to that and says they are going to get together as soon as she passes examination. Radhika tells Kanak that Gehna spoilt her plan, now she’s going to see how will Gehna give her examination.

Precap: Gehna sees Baa and Bapuji’s blessings earlier than leaving for her examination. Kanak hugs her and says she’s going to look ahead to her sweets. Gehna says she boosted her morales extra right now.

Replace Credit score to: MA