Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 fifteenth April 2021 Radhika informs Kanak that Anant referred to as handwriting professional and if professional identifies her handwriting in Gehna’s notes, Anant will hate her. Kanak says she ought to have considered it earlier than. Radhika warns that if she is caught, even Kanak received’t be spared. Kanak reminds that she introduced her on this home and may do something she needs, they need to steal the be aware itself. Hema listening to their dialog thinks she knew they’re as much as one thing, now she is going to inform their plan to Gehna. She rushes down in the direction of Gehna when Hiral affords her laddus smirking at Kanak. Hema will get abdomen upset and rushes to rest room. Kanak tells Radhika that their lonely proof is busy now, they’ll steal notes simply.

Anant’s handwriting professional pal Rakesh visits him. Paresh says he got here after a very long time. Anant introduces Gehna to Rakesh. Rakesh notices Radhika and asks what’s she doing right here. Paresh says Radhika is their particular visitor and can go from there quickly, asks Anant if he’s proper. Anant asks Gehna to carry her notes. Gehna walks in the direction of her room. Kanak rushes to steal notes, sees door locked, and tries to open it by way of hair pin. Hema stops Gehna and says Kanak.., however then runs away holding her abdomen once more. Kanak will get alert and walks in by way of window and steals be aware considering Gehna’s dream is gone. Gehna walks in unlocking door. Kanak hides. Gehna takes pocket book and returns to Anant. Radhika will get tensed considering Kanak did not steal pocket book, now Anant will discover out fact and can hate her, her small mistake will destroy her dream. Rakesh compares relations’ handwriting with Kanak’s pocket book handwriting and says he recognized handwriting which he is aware of since years. Anant asks whose handwriting is it. Rakesh says its his and his spouse’s handwriting, third one he can’t see. Radhika is shocked and thinks why didn’t Rakesh establish her handwriting. Rakesh leaves.

Kanak asks if she is considering why didn’t Rakesh establish her handwriting, that’s as a result of she tore her handwriting pages from notes. Radhika thanks her and says Anant and Gehna will quickly discover out that pages her lacking and can do one thing once more. Kanak says she has made preparations for that additionally and sells papers to raddiwala/paper vendor. Baa noticing her asks what’s she doing. Kanak says she is promoting outdated newspaper and magazines to scrub the home following Baa’s recommendation to maintain the home clear. Baa praises her and leaves. Kanak then hurriedly asks vendor to take these notes. Gehna enters and snatches her notes and says she bought proof. She sends vendor and tells Kanak that she is just not a duffer/dumb anymore, she noticed her hiding behind mattress and saved notes purposefully to catch her with proof. Kanak nervously asks why would she conceal behind her mattress. Gehna says to steal notes and says thief shall be caught sooner or later ultimately and asks to not fear as she is not going to inform household about her heinous act; she simply needed to search out out who needs to cease her research; she respects her a lot and is feeling unhealthy that being an elder of home and nicely educated, she is making an attempt cease her research. Kanak warns she is wrongly alleging her. Gehna says she doesn’t wish to compete along with her and simply needs to satisfy Anant’s dream and grow to be one thing. She thanks her for enhancing her dedication and shouldn’t suppose that she needs to compete along with her as she needs to compete with herself. Kanak laughs and asks who’s she to compete. Anant enters and says Gehna is his spouse and has chosen her path like Kanak did and can surpass Kaank quickly. Kanak says as if spouse wasn’t sufficient, husband got here to assist her. Anant challenges that he’ll assist Gehna and make her surpass Kanak, and many others.

Radhika walks to Anant and asks if he is able to accompany her for celebration. Gehna feels unhappy listening to that. Anant says he can’t attend celebration along with her as Gehna’s research are essential to him and he or she has exams on the best way. Gehna will get comfortable listening to that and says they’ll celebration as soon as she passes examination. Radhika tells Kanak that Gehna spoilt her plan, now she is going to see how will Gehna give her examination.

