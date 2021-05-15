Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 15th May 2021 Written Episode Update





Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 15th May 2021 Gehna with teary eyes tells Anant if he doesn’t like her in this room, she will leave the room then. She packs her clothes and walks towards door while Radhika smirks. Anant stops her and says this is her room and she will stay here, he will go instead. Radhika shocked returns to her room when she hears Vinit postponing his meeting citing her injury. She asks him not to postpone meeting and risk business. He hesitantly agrees and says he will pack his bag. She says she will. He says he will book flight then. She gets happy thinking finally Vinit is leaving and Anant left Gehna and went out of his room. Gehna thinks she should convince Anant and bring him back to his room. Anant returns. Gehna thinks she will try to convince her, but she will not as she is very sad this time. He picks his files and says he came to pick his file and stuff. She gives him remaining file and it drops down. Tnhey both pick it and their hands touch and they withdraw hands back. She gives him file and he leaves.

During dinner, Radhika thinks along with Anant she needs to win family’s hearts. She takes roti box from Gehna and asks her to bring more rotis, serves family, drops rice bowl and asks Gehna to clean the mess. Baa asks Radhika to clean the mess if she has dropped it. Gehna looks at Anant. Anant orders to stop looking at him and clean the mess. Gehna reminisces Anant defending her before and bends to clean the mess. Radhka stops her and says she will clean it. Gehna says she will as its her house and Radhika is a guest and should leave in a few days. Baa and Bapuji grin hearing that. Tia taunts Radhika that she is walking as if Radh ji roams in Vrindavan, when will she go to her house as her leg looks fine now. Anant says she cannot joke on Radhika like this. Kanak says she is insulting Radhika. Tia says she is joking. Kanak says she shouldn’t. Anant orders Tia to apologize Radhika. Kanak smirks seeing Anant openly supporting Radhika. Tia angrily walks away saying why should she apologize when she didn’t do anything wrong. Anant apologizes Radhika on Tia’s behalf.

Gehna injures her finger with a broken glass piece while cleaning the mess. Family concerned walks to her. Gehna says she is fine. Anant says he will first-aid her and asks to give her hand. She says when he has left her hand, he shouldn’t hold it again. He says he held it permanently and insisting her performs her first-aid saying her wound will heal soon. She says how will he heal the wound he inflicted onher heart. He says time will heal every wound. Radhika feels jealous seeing that.

After sometime, Radhika stands crying in garden looking at the moon. Gehna also stands crying at her room’s window remembering Anant supporting her always before and their quality moment. Agar Tum Saath Ho.. song plays in the background. She imagines Anant nursing her injury. Anant drapes shawl over Radhika. Radhika says him I love you, then says she got emotional and couldn’t control herself. He says she is right, she shouldn’t have told him that, he should have told her I love you too. Radhika hugs him and sees Gehna watching them. Anant also notices Gehna. Gehna runs away shattered. Family notice Gehna, Baa and Bapuji ask why is she crying and what happened. Anant walks in with Radhika and informs that Gehna saw them hugging each other. Bapuji asks what does he mean. Anant says whatever he is thinking his true, good that Gehna saw them together as he wanted to inform Gehna anways. Baa asks what he wanted to inform Gehna. Anant says he wants divorce from Gehna. Each’s family member’s face is focused in shock.

