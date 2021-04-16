Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Anant Gets a Job – TMT Updates

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Gehna tries to learn sentence whereas learning. Anant helps her. She asks his assist in one other phrase. He leans on her and reads it. She feels good and simply seems to be at his face. He asks the place is she misplaced, if she heard what he learn. She says learn for the examination. He says he’ll learn it once more and questions her. She solutions confidently. He praises her for byhearting entire reply and asks her to apply writing speedily. She searches her pen. He sees it in her hair and pulls it out. They get engrasped in one another’s eyes. Radhika enters with espresso for them and alert them jealously. They get alert, and Gehna shies. Radhika gives them espresso and asks Gehna if she might help her in research. Gehna says its okay as Anant is there and thanks her for espresso. Radhika asks to strive espresso first and thinks she is going to go into deep sleep entire evening and won’t research all. She needs her all the very best and leaves.

Within the morning, Baa with household ready for TMT pooja is stunned that Gehna didn’t get up right now but. Kanak smirks that Gehna will fail in examination. Gehna walks down, leaving Kanak and Radhika jealous. Gehna tells Baa that she has examination right now, so she carried out pooja early and touches elders’ toes. She tells Baa and Bapuji that she goes to meet Anant’s dream and desires their blessings for her examination. Baa says their blessings are at all times along with her and gives her prasad ladu. Radhika thinks why didn’t Gehna sleep after having hypnotic laced espresso. Anant walks down yawning and says don’t know why he didn’t get up on time. Gehna smiles reminiscing exchanging her espresso with Anant by mistake and Anant falling asleep on her shoulder. Kanak says Anant drank Gehna’s espresso as an alternative. Anant asks Gehna if she remembers what he taught her. She says sure. Household needs her all the very best. Kanak additionally needs her better of luck and asks to make Baa and Bapuji proud. She hugs her and murmurs that she is going to anticipate her sweets. Gehna says she made her dedication extra sturdy.

Anant thanks Kanak for pondering good for Gehna right now. Kanak thinks he’ll know her pondering in 2 minutes. He will get a name from firm for interview at 10 a.m. and informs Gehna that they’re calling for interview in quarter-hour, so he’ll deny them. She asks him to attend interview whereas she goes for her examination. He says they should search her examination faculty and sophistication and it’ll take numerous time. Radhika says she studied in that college and is aware of all lessons, so he ought to attend interview whereas she drops Gehna to her examination heart. He agrees. Gehna performs his aarti and gives him laddu prasad. Radhika gives choc earlier than her. Gehna says Anant ought to have prasad laddu first. Anant eats laddu and says he’ll eat choc later. He takes his mum or dad’s blessings and reaches interview venue the place receptionist asks him to take a seat until interviewer calls him. He sits and hopes Gehna packed her stuff correctly.

Radhika takes Gehna in her automobile to drop her to examination heart. Gehna thanks her. Anant sees its already 10:#0 and asks receptionist if there are different interviews taking place. She says there’s solely his interview. He eagerly waits for interview and at 11 a.m. thinks of calling Gehna and discover out if she reached examination heart. Receptionist informs him to go in. He enters interviewer’s cabnin and noticing Radhika’s favourite flowers and firm’s identify RV Communications thinks if he got here to Radhika’s workplace. Radhika stops automobile halfway and acts as checking engine pondering Gehna won’t even get an auto now to succeed in examination heart on time. Gehna will get tensed and sees time passing by. Anant offers his certificates to interviewer. Interviewer says his boss already chosen him and known as to offer him appointment letter. Anant says his boss doesn’t find out about him a lot. Interviewer says his boss is aware of every little thing about him and describes. Anant asks how doe she know a lot about him. Interviewer says by way of web and asks his final wage. Anant says 1 lakh per 30 days. Interviewer gives 2 lakhs per 30 days and offers him appointment letter. Anant walks out and sees Gehna’s message to come back and decide him as Radhika’s automobile broke down halfway and he or she couldn’t attain examination heart but. He will get tensed.

Precap: Radhika tells Gehna that she is attempting to begin automobile, however its not beginning. Gehna noticing her drama begins automobile.

Replace Credit score to: MA