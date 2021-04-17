Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 17th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 seventeenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 seventeenth April 2021 Gehna calls Anant and informs that Radhika’s automobile broke down and he or she didn’t attain examination middle but. He asks her to depart that place instantly as she is already late for her examination, asks about Radhika. Gehna offers telephone to Radhika. Radhika says automobile broke down and there may be not a single auto round, she’s going to attempt to begin automobile once more. She acts as attempting to begin automobile, however fails repeatedly. Gehna tries and begins automobile. Radhika acts that she was attempting her finest to begin, possibly its engine was scorching, so it didn’t begin. Anant reaches there in his bike. Gehna will get joyful seeing hm. Radhika says good he got here, her automobile broke down halfway to Gehna’s examination middle. Anant says he must drop Gehna to examination middle as she is already late, he’ll ship a mechanic for Radhika’s automobile. He asks Gehna to carry him tightly as he’ll drive bike quick. Radhika fumes seeing that. She returns dwelling reminiscing Gehna holding Anant tightly. Kanak walks her and says she must be joyful that Gehna can’t give examination now. Radhika says Gehna is approach forward in love examination, she feels Gehna doubts her that she purposefully broke down her automobile, what if she informs Anant. Kanak reveals her video of proposing Anant and says they’ll use Gehna’s win into her loss; Anant and Gehna will need to have reached examination middle and will need to have been kicked out.

Anant and Gehna attain examination middle and rush to examination corridor. Examiner says she can’t give examination as she is already 1 hour late. Gehna pleads that her automobile broke down, so she is late. Anant will get Radhika’s name and informs her that examiner just isn’t permitting Gehna to write down examination as she is late. Examiner denies once more. Radhika will get joyful listening to that. Kanak says Gehna’s first examination is gone. Gehna continues pleading examiner to let her write examination. Examiner says half of time has completed, can she write examination in remaining half time. Gehna agrees and sits for examination praying god for assist. Kanak enjoys juicce with Radhika and says even when Gehna writes examination, she can’t end her examination; the place they intervene, Gehna will lose for certain and can separate from Anant quickly. Examiner asks college students to return their papers as its time up. Gehna requests for some extra time and he agrees. Anant ready for her goes to examine. She finishes paper and offers to examiner. Examiner says he can’t break rule and settle for her paper. She says its a query of her life. He says no. She seems at Anant. Anant asks examiner if he who who is that this lady. Examiner says he doesn’t know. Anant mixes up Gehna’s paper with different pupil’s papers and runs away with Gehna. Examiner runs behind saying that is dishonest. Anant rushes to car parking zone and drives Gehna away.

Again dwelling, Anant informs household what he did. Tia says she didn’t know he’s so naughty. Bapuji says its good to be naughty. Baa asks Gehna if she wrote all solutions appropriately. Bapuji says proper and exact solutions matter and never lengthy ones. Gehna says Anant taught her rather well and he or she wrote examination properly. Kanak and Radhika stand jealous listening to that. Gehna presents sweets to Kanak saying she might examine due to her and win Mrs. Surat contest. She then confronts Radhika that she thought Kanak is boosting her morales, however Radhika is 2 steps forward of Kanak. She then sensing household’s presnce thanks Radhika for taking her to examination middle and tries to feed Kanak. Kanak holds her hand and says she ought to eat sweets first. Hema noticing that power feeds Kank and Radhika. Hiral says its a double celebration as Gehna wrote her examination and Anant obtained a brand new job. Anant informs that his boss has invited complete household for occasion tonight, boss gave job with out interview and invited complete household for occasion with out realizing them. Paresh says there may be nothing shocking in it as Anant is superb. Anant says interviewer advised boss could be very sort and considers his colleagues as household. Bapuji says kids ought to go. Chetan says they could get an opportunity to fulfill celebrities. Anant asks Radhika to accompany them. Gehna says household is invited, so solely they need to go. Radhika thinks Gehna doesn’t contemplate her as household, she doesn’t know {that a} large shock is ready for her.

Gehna walks down prepared for occasion. Baa says she is wanting lovely. Anant opens door listening to door bell. Driver informs that boss despatched a automobile for them. Anant greets Baa and Bapuji and leaves with Gehna, Chetan, Pankaj, Kanka, and Hema. Driver stops automobile exterior Radhika’s home. Anant asks why did he cease automobile right here. Driver says that is boss’s home. Anant thinks what’s all this. Hema will get excited seeing such a lavish mansion. Radhika’s husband Vinit Virani walks all the way down to them and introduces himself to them. He then introduces Radhika as his higher half, his spouse. They’re all shocked to see Radhika. Vinit asks why are they shocked seeing his spouse, he’s fortunate to have an exquisite and clever spouse like Radhika. Anant realizes Radha did an enormous drama to garner his consideration. Gehna introduces herself as Anant’s spouse Gehna and that is her household. Anant introduces himself subsequent. Boss makes them sit. He will get a name and goes apart. Gehna asks Radhika why didn’t she inform that her firm gave job to Anant. Radhika says even she didn’t know or else she would have knowledgeable them; they shouldn’t hesitate although. Pankaj says they’re superb and tells Anant that Radhika received a lottery by marrying a wealthy man, although he’s outdated. Chetan taunts Anant that his ex grew to become his boss. Pankaj says Chetan is joking. Vinit returns. Anant begins chatting with him. Kanak messages Radhika if she wrote all of the script. Radhika says Gehna will get an enormous shock. Gehna notices their faces. Hema thinks Radhika lied that she didn’t learn about Anant’s job provide, one thing is flawed. She asks Radhika to point out her washroom and walks together with her. Gehna additionally senses one thing is flawed.

Precap:

