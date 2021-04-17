Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 17th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 seventeenth April 2021 Gehna calls Anant and informs that Radhika’s automobile broke down and he or she didn’t attain examination middle but. He asks her to depart that place instantly as she is already late for her examination, asks about Radhika. Gehna offers telephone to Radhika. Radhika says automobile broke down and there’s not a single auto round, she is going to attempt to begin automobile once more. She acts as attempting to start out automobile, however fails repeatedly. Gehna tries and begins automobile. Radhika acts that she was attempting her greatest to start out, possibly its engine was sizzling, so it didn’t begin. Anant reaches there in his bike. Gehna will get completely happy seeing hm. Radhika says good he got here, her automobile broke down halfway to Gehna’s examination middle. Anant says he must drop Gehna to examination middle as she is already late, he’ll ship a mechanic for Radhika’s automobile. He asks Gehna to carry him tightly as he’ll drive bike quick. Radhika fumes seeing that. She returns residence reminiscing Gehna holding Anant tightly. Kanak walks her and says she needs to be completely happy that Gehna can not give examination now. Radhika says Gehna is method forward in love examination, she feels Gehna doubts her that she purposefully broke down her automobile, what if she informs Anant. Kanak reveals her video of proposing Anant and says they are going to use Gehna’s win into her loss; Anant and Gehna will need to have reached examination middle and will need to have been kicked out.

Anant and Gehna attain examination middle and rush to examination corridor. Examiner says she can not give examination as she is already 1 hour late. Gehna pleads that her automobile broke down, so she is late. Anant will get Radhika’s name and informs her that examiner is just not permitting Gehna to jot down examination as she is late. Examiner denies once more. Radhika will get completely happy listening to that. Kanak says Gehna’s first examination is gone. Gehna continues pleading examiner to let her write examination. Examiner says half of time has completed, can she write examination in remaining half time. Gehna agrees and sits for examination praying god for assist. Kanak enjoys juicce with Radhika and says even when Gehna writes examination, she can not end her examination; the place they intrude, Gehna will lose for positive and can separate from Anant quickly. Examiner asks college students to return their papers as its time up. Gehna requests for some extra time and he agrees. Anant ready for her goes to verify. She finishes paper and offers to examiner. Examiner says he can not break rule and settle for her paper. She says its a query of her life. He says no. She appears at Anant. Anant asks examiner if he who who is that this lady. Examiner says he doesn’t know. Anant mixes up Gehna’s paper with different scholar’s papers and runs away with Gehna. Examiner runs behind saying that is dishonest. Anant rushes to car parking zone and drives Gehna away.

Again residence, Anant informs household what he did. Tia says she didn’t know he’s so naughty. Bapuji says its good to be naughty. Baa asks Gehna if she wrote all solutions accurately. Bapuji says proper and exact solutions matter and never lengthy ones. Gehna says Anant taught her very well and he or she wrote examination nicely. Kanak and Radhika stand jealous listening to that. Gehna provides sweets to Kanak saying she might examine due to her and win Mrs. Surat contest. She then confronts Radhika that she thought Kanak is boosting her morales, however Radhika is 2 steps forward of Kanak. She then sensing household’s presnce thanks Radhika for taking her to examination middle and tries to feed Kanak. Kanak holds her hand and says she ought to eat sweets first. Hema noticing that power feeds Kank and Radhika. Hiral says its a double celebration as Gehna wrote her examination and Anant acquired a brand new job. Anant informs that his boss has invited entire household for celebration tonight, boss gave job with out interview and invited entire household for celebration with out figuring out them. Paresh says there’s nothing shocking in it as Anant is excellent. Anant says interviewer instructed boss may be very variety and considers his colleagues as household. Bapuji says kids ought to go. Chetan says they could get an opportunity to fulfill celebrities. Anant asks Radhika to accompany them. Gehna says household is invited, so solely they need to go. Radhika thinks Gehna doesn’t take into account her as household, she doesn’t know {that a} huge shock is ready for her.

Gehna walks down prepared for celebration. Baa says she is wanting lovely. Anant opens door listening to door bell. Driver informs that boss despatched a automobile for them. Anant greets Baa and Bapuji and leaves with Gehna, Chetan, Pankaj, Kanka, and Hema. Driver stops automobile exterior Radhika’s home. Anant asks why did he cease automobile right here. Driver says that is boss’s home. Anant thinks what’s all this. Hema will get excited seeing such a lavish mansion. Radhika’s husband Vinit Virani walks all the way down to them and introduces himself to them. He then introduces Radhika as his higher half, his spouse. They’re all shocked to see Radhika. Vinit asks why are they shocked seeing his spouse, he’s fortunate to have a wonderful and clever spouse like Radhika. Anant realizes Radha did an enormous drama to garner his consideration. Gehna introduces herself as Anant’s spouse Gehna and that is her household. Anant introduces himself subsequent. Boss makes them sit. He will get a name and goes apart. Gehna asks Radhika why didn’t she inform that her firm gave job to Anant. Radhika says even she didn’t know or else she would have knowledgeable them; they shouldn’t hesitate although. Pankaj says they’re advantageous and tells Anant that Radhika received a lottery by marrying a wealthy man, although he’s previous. Chetan taunts Anant that his ex grew to become his boss. Pankaj says Chetan is joking. Vinit returns. Anant begins chatting with him. Kanak messages Radhika if she wrote all of the script. Radhika says Gehna will get an enormous shock. Gehna notices their faces. Hema thinks Radhika lied that she didn’t find out about Anant’s job supply, one thing is fallacious. She asks Radhika to point out her washroom and walks together with her. Gehna additionally senses one thing is fallacious.

