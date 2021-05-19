



Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 19th May 2021 Gehna and Anant’s heads collide. She drops divorce papers. They bend down at once and strike their heads again. She picks papers. He says good she brought signed divorce papers. She says their relationship is of 7 lives and singing papers will not break them, she didn’t choose this relationship and its in her blood and breath now and getting out of it means getting out of her body and soul, so its not possible till she is alive. She continues that she was something before marriage and after marriage, he changed her completely, showed her dreams, made her self-sufficient and fight for injustice, etc.; she just wants to say that Radhika is not right for him and his family as she lied to him and made him bend his head in shame. She says she is still his wife and will go to any extent to protect him and his family from evil eyes; returns papers and walks away saying she will not divorce him. He thinks he never realized that Radhika intentions were wrong, now he will do whatever is good for him and Gehna.

Radhika thinks everything is going according to her plan, but Gehna may try to not divorce Anant and she will not let that happen. Anant walks in angrily and shouts that she betrayed him by lying that Vinit tortures him and is a bad husband, now he will expose her true face in front of everyone. He drags her to family. She pleads to listen to her once. He says everyone will listen and says Radhika betrayed them all, she lied to them with a cooked up story regarding her husband. She says whatever she did is to get him as she loves him immensely. He shouts to stop lying and now he will punish her for betraying them, paining them, and will punish more for lying about her innocent husband. He asks Gehna to blacken Radhika’s face and kick her out of house. Gehna smears her hands black and heads towards her. She pleads him not to do that. He says with black heart and bad intentions, her face should be smeared black. Tia backs him. She wakes up and realizes it was her dream and she is unnecessarily getting worried, she knows Anant blindly believes her.

Kanak taunts Gehna that she became Mrs. Surat with great difficulty and passed BA, but she got divorce papers will all her efforts; she can work again as servant after divorce and stay here for food, clothes, and shelter. Tia gets angry hearing her taunts. A man rings bell and says he is from a modeling agency and brought a modeling assignment for Mrs. Desai. Kanak boasts that its for her. Man says its for Mrs Kanak Desai. Tia taunts Kanak. Gehna says she doesn’t need any offer. Man says its a golden opportunity for her and she will be very famous. Kanak taunts that Gehna has marital problems, so she will not accept the offer. Gehna stops her and sends man away and then confronts Kanak for discussing their personal problems with a stranger. Kanak yells not to vent out her frustration on her. Gehna says Kanak is frustrated instead. Kanak thinks once Anant divorces Gehna and accepts Radhika, it will be a biggest punishment for Gehna.

Anant angrily breaks stuff in Radbhika’s room and tells her that Gehna denied to sign divorce papers, everyone are against them. He hits his head on wall and asks Gehna to inform Vinit about them and seek divorce. Radhika says she informed him, but he denied to divorce her. He says let us elope then as nobody will accept their relationship. She says they will easily trace them out. He says he left his family for her and asks what she can do for him. She says she can do anything for him. He takes her to terrace and says Gehna and Vinit will not divorce them, so if they cannot live together, they should die and unite forever. She gets afraid and asks what is he saying. He says he has taken a decision and when they cannot live together, they should commit suicide and unite forever. He climbs railing and asks her to jump with him. She backs off and says he can die, but she doesn’t want to die. He reminds her all the incidents where she tried to commit suicide for him and he saved her, asks what problem she has to die with him now. She says he won’t be there to save her if he dies and she will be finished. He smiles and says he wants to hear same from her, she acted as committing suicide as she knew he would save him; her acting and lies killed his love for her. He says he started doubting her when she dropped hot tea on Vinit while she acts as loving Vinit, her fake love is exposed; she wants to get him somehow and when Gehna found out about her intentions and tried to inform him, she locked Gehna in a cupboard; he caught her red handed when she acted as injured but ran towards him normally; she lied him again that Gehna scratched her hands while he saw herself scratching her hands and blaming Gehna. She hugs him tightly. He pushes her away and says Gehna truly loves him and his family while Radhika is selfish and thinks of only herself, she should pack her bags and get out of here silently.

Precap:

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 20th May 2021 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update Precap: Radhika poisons Anant and thinks Anant will realize that he should have accepted Radhika instead of dying. Gehna while traveling with family senses something is wrong and tells Baa that they should reach home soon.

Read Online Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 19th May 2021 Written Episode. Today Latest New Full Episode Serial ByStar PlusIndian Drama Serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Complete Show Full Written Update, Written Update of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 19th May 2021.

Telecast Date:19th May 2021

Distributed By :Star Plus And Hotstar