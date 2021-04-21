Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Gehna Faces Allegation – TMT Updates

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Radhika walks into Desai Home uninformed and receives aarti from Gehna. Gehna asks what’s she doing right here early morning. Radhika says at the moment is Anant’s first day of workplace, so she got here to select him up and talk about about undertaking on the way in which. Anant asks her to sit down whereas he will get prepared and walks to his room. Paresh asks Radhika if she is shocked to learn about Anant’s job in her firm and he’s certain she didn’t learn about it. Radhika says she didn’t or else she would have knowledgeable them. Hema thinks Radhika is mendacity, so she has to alert Gehna towards her. She takes Gehna to kitchen and asks if she can’t see Radhika and Kanak conspiring towards her. Gehna says she is ashamed to suppose how can a married lady bother one other married lady, she doesn’t need to get into that filth or else she can’t attain her future. Hema asks her to not take Radhika frivolously or else Anant will fall into that filth; she will need to have realized by now why Radhika employed Anant. Gehna says she trusts Anant and is aware of he is not going to break her belief; they married below bizarre circumstances, which implies god made their jodi and Radhika or anybody can’t break it. Hema asks if she’s going to let her sautan take away her husband. Gehna says when scenario will get uncontrolled, she’s going to struggle for her proper.

Gehna packs Anant’s tiffin and gives it to him. Radhika says Anant would have had lunch in workplace. Gehna says residence cooked meals is wholesome and even Radhika ought to give residence cooked meals to her husband when he’s round as he instructed he misses residence cooked meals. Paresh says Gehna and everybody had been praising Radhika’s husband. Anant tells Radha allow us to go to workplace and needs Gehna better of luck for her examination. Gehna says thanku. Radhika additionally needs her and leaves with Anant. Gehna says she’s going to go and revise for examination. Kanak asks her if she has geography examination at the moment. Gehna nods sure. Kanak messages somebody about it and thinks Gehna will probably be shocked at the moment.

Gehna is busy writing examination in examination corridor when Sagar disguised throw copy chit in entrance of her to entice her. Instructor (with out noticing Sagar close to door) notices chit and alleges Gehna that she is dishonest in examination and can’t give examination. Gehna pleads that she didn’t cheat. Sagar calls Kanak and asks if she will hear how Gehna is pleading. Kanak says Gehna will go to jail and can struggle her personal case, he ought to go and exaggerate the difficulty. Hema noticing Kanak that she certainly has blasted some bomb. Sagar says he’ll go to principal’s workplace and explode a much bigger bomb. He takes principal to examination corridor the place principal orders to name police and Gehna’s household. Gehna pleads that she didn’t cheat and is aware of all of the solutions. Principal says if she spares her at the moment, it could be injustice to different college students. Examiner insists her to name household. Gehna calls Anant, however his telephone just isn’t reachable. He takes landline quantity and informs Bapuji about Gehna dishonest in examination. Kanak appearing as fearful seeing Bapuji tensed asks if one thing occurred. Bapuji tells Baa that he bought a name that Gehna cheated in examination and threatend to name police. Kanak says police will arrest Gehna. Baa says Gehna can’t cheat, some evil eyes have fallen on her. Kanak thinks her evil eyes have fallen on Gehna, she ought to see what she’s going to do subsequent. She tells Bapuji that they need to go to examination corridor first. Paresh asks Tia to be with Baa and rushes to examination venue with Bapuji. Kanak thinks Anant’s name just isn’t reachable, so Radhika will need to have finished one thing.

Radhika takes Anant to his cabin. Anant calls Gehna and says its bizarre that her telephone just isn’t reachable and she or he didn’t even name after reaching examination heart. Radhika thinks she has blocked all his calls and can lure him whereas Vinit is busy exterior workplace in a gathering. She asks Anant to not fear as Gehna will name him after examination. Workers meets Anant and says he’s fortunate to work below Vinit who’s an excellent boss. Radhika thinks if Anant will change his notion in direction of Vinit listening to his goodness.

Baa, Bapuji, Paresh, Kanak, and Hema attain principal’s workplace. Sagar hides his face and leaves seeing them. Principal says their daughter has cheated in examination. Gehna pleads she didn’t. Bapuji says his daughter can’t cheat. Principal says she has proof and police will attain anytime. Kanak asks if she means Gehna is attempting to coverup for her final examination. Principal says meaning Gehna is untrustable. Hema asks Kanak to cease her drama. Kanak says Gehna has to undergo for scary her. Radhika thinks easy methods to show Anant that Vinit is evil. A employees member clashes together with her by mistake and when she falls holds his hand, asks if she is okay and leaves. She will get an concept, calls Vinit and asks him to come back right here quickly as she just isn’t secure right here and employees member misbehaved together with her. She then smirks and thinks now Anant will see Vinit’s evil type. Police reaches principal’s workplace and inspector says copying is a severe crime and Gehna will probably be arrested for dishonest in examination.

Precap: Gehna confronts Kanak for conspiring towards her.

Replace Credit score to: MA