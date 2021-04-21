Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 twenty first April 2021 Radhika walks into Desai Home uninformed and receives aarti from Gehna. Gehna asks what’s she doing right here early morning. Radhika says right this moment is Anant’s first day of workplace, so she got here to select him up and talk about about undertaking on the best way. Anant asks her to take a seat whereas he will get prepared and walks to his room. Paresh asks Radhika if she is shocked to find out about Anant’s job in her firm and he’s certain she didn’t find out about it. Radhika says she didn’t or else she would have knowledgeable them. Hema thinks Radhika is mendacity, so she has to alert Gehna in opposition to her. She takes Gehna to kitchen and asks if she can’t see Radhika and Kanak conspiring in opposition to her. Gehna says she is ashamed to suppose how can a married girl hassle one other married girl, she doesn’t need to get into that dust or else she can’t attain her future. Hema asks her to not take Radhika evenly or else Anant will fall into that dust; she should have realized by now why Radhika employed Anant. Gehna says she trusts Anant and is aware of he won’t break her belief; they married underneath bizarre circumstances, which suggests god made their jodi and Radhika or anybody can’t break it. Hema asks if she is going to let her sautan take away her husband. Gehna says when state of affairs will get uncontrolled, she is going to combat for her proper.

Gehna packs Anant’s tiffin and affords it to him. Radhika says Anant would have had lunch in workplace. Gehna says house cooked meals is wholesome and even Radhika ought to give house cooked meals to her husband when he’s round as he advised he misses house cooked meals. Paresh says Gehna and everybody had been praising Radhika’s husband. Anant tells Radha allow us to go to workplace and needs Gehna better of luck for her examination. Gehna says thanku. Radhika additionally needs her and leaves with Anant. Gehna says she is going to go and revise for examination. Kanak asks her if she has geography examination right this moment. Gehna nods sure. Kanak messages somebody about it and thinks Gehna will probably be shocked right this moment.

Gehna is busy writing examination in examination corridor when Sagar disguised throw copy chit in entrance of her to entice her. Instructor (with out noticing Sagar close to door) notices chit and alleges Gehna that she is dishonest in examination and can’t give examination. Gehna pleads that she didn’t cheat. Sagar calls Kanak and asks if she will hear how Gehna is pleading. Kanak says Gehna will go to jail and can combat her personal case, he ought to go and exaggerate the difficulty. Hema noticing Kanak that she certainly has blasted some bomb. Sagar says he’ll go to principal’s workplace and explode an even bigger bomb. He takes principal to examination corridor the place principal orders to name police and Gehna’s household. Gehna pleads that she didn’t cheat and is aware of all of the solutions. Principal says if she spares her right this moment, it might be injustice to different college students. Examiner insists her to name household. Gehna calls Anant, however his cellphone just isn’t reachable. He takes landline quantity and informs Bapuji about Gehna dishonest in examination. Kanak appearing as fearful seeing Bapuji tensed asks if one thing occurred. Bapuji tells Baa that he bought a name that Gehna cheated in examination and threatend to name police. Kanak says police will arrest Gehna. Baa says Gehna can’t cheat, some evil eyes have fallen on her. Kanak thinks her evil eyes have fallen on Gehna, she ought to see what she is going to do subsequent. She tells Bapuji that they need to go to examination corridor first. Paresh asks Tia to be with Baa and rushes to examination venue with Bapuji. Kanak thinks Anant’s name just isn’t reachable, so Radhika should have completed one thing.

Radhika takes Anant to his cabin. Anant calls Gehna and says its bizarre that her cellphone just isn’t reachable and he or she didn’t even name after reaching examination heart. Radhika thinks she has blocked all his calls and can lure him whereas Vinit is busy outdoors workplace in a gathering. She asks Anant to not fear as Gehna will name him after examination. Workers meets Anant and says he’s fortunate to work underneath Vinit who’s an excellent boss. Radhika thinks if Anant will change his notion in direction of Vinit listening to his goodness.

Baa, Bapuji, Paresh, Kanak, and Hema attain principal’s workplace. Sagar hides his face and leaves seeing them. Principal says their daughter has cheated in examination. Gehna pleads she didn’t. Bapuji says his daughter can’t cheat. Principal says she has proof and police will attain anytime. Kanak asks if she means Gehna is attempting to coverup for her final examination. Principal says which means Gehna is untrustable. Hema asks Kanak to cease her drama. Kanak says Gehna has to endure for scary her. Radhika thinks learn how to show Anant that Vinit is evil. A employees member clashes along with her by mistake and when she falls holds his hand, asks if she is okay and leaves. She will get an concept, calls Vinit and asks him to come back right here quickly as she just isn’t protected right here and employees member misbehaved along with her. She then smirks and thinks now Anant will see Vinit’s evil kind. Police reaches principal’s workplace and inspector says copying is a critical crime and Gehna will probably be arrested for dishonest in examination.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 twenty second April 2021 twenty first April 2021 Written Episode Replace Precap:Gehna confronts Kanak for conspiring in opposition to her.

