Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 twenty second April 2021 Gehna pleads police to let her write examination. Principal says Gehna can not write examination. Paresh pleads principal to let his daughter write examination in entrance of her. Principal denies. Paresh calls Anant and finds his telephone not reachable. Anant in workplace sipping espresso misses Gehna’s espresso. He then sees Vinit brutally trashing worker for touching Radhika. Radhika seeing Anant pleads Vinit to spare the worker. Vinit continues trashing worker. Radhika rushes to Anant and tells that Vinit spies on her 24 x 7 and he came upon worker touched her by mistake, so he ought to save worker from Vinit. Anant rescues worker from Vinit. Vinit kicks worker out of job and walks away. Radhika asks Anant if he noticed how harmful Vinit it. Anant says allow us to exit and communicate and goes to get his cell. Radhika thinks Vinit will exit of city tomorrow and she is going to romance Anant.

Anant returns and seeing Gehna’s many missed calls calls her to seek out out what occurred in examination middle. He rushes to examination middle with Radhika the place he sees Bapuji pleading inspector to let Gehna write her examination and inspector saying she will be able to’t as Gehna cheated. He says there isn’t a want for Gehna to cheat as she studied laborious. Inspector says she has proof and exhibits him chit. He says this isn’t Gehna’s handwriting. Inspector takes again chit saying Gehna will need to have requested somebody to put in writing it. Gehna checks chit subsequent and says she can not take her alongside. Inspector says she has proof of her sin. Gehna says that is proof of her innocence and says that is geography chit whereas she has English examination at this time. Kanak thinks Dobi Duffer tricked her. Principal checks chit and says Gehna is true. Bapuji says he was telling since lengthy even with out checking chit that his daughter can not cheat. Principal sends police away. Kanak asks how can she allege their household bahu with out verification. Principal apologizes for the inconvenience and provides further time to finish Gehna’s examination. Gehna thanks her and walks out with household. Radhika says all of the complicated is obvious and Gehna goes to put in writing her examination, so they need to return to workplace. Anant says it’s proved that somebody is making an attempt to lure Gehna, so all of them will wait right here until Gehna finishes her exma. Radhika fumes that her plan failed once more due to Gehna. Kanak fumes considering Sagar did good job at this time, nevertheless it failed as normal; she is going to damage Gehna’s examination one way or the other quickly.

Radhika over telephone informs Sagar what occurred in examination middle. Sagar laughs that Gehna defeated her once more. Kanak yells that he did many errors and is taunting her. He says she is weak in English and therefore didn’t discover Geography paper. She insults him that he’s a field of errors and will get defeated by Gehna repeatedly, he’s match for nothing and may go and beg on street. Sagar angrily breaks his liquor bottle. Kanak feels good insulting Sagar. Gehna enters with inexperienced tea for Kanak. Kanak sees a coupon as an alternative and yells at her. Gehna says she advised solely her that she had geography examination, so she tried to lure her at this time. Kanak stands shocked. Gehna asks why she desires to damage her life and alter her destiny, and so on. Kanak tries to overpower her as normal, however Gehna warns her to cease and says she doesn’t need to go towards her as she is her jethani. Kanak says sufficient now, she doesn’t have any proof. Gehna says she doesn’t want any proof at all times and warns to cease enjoying along with her. Kanak says its waste to speak to her. Gehna says allow us to discuss in entrance of Baa and Bapuji then. Hema enters and backs Gehna. Kanak takes her apart and says her brother helped her and she is going to inform everybody about it. Hema will get tensed listening to that, takes Gehna from there and asks her to focus on her exams whereas she takes care of Kanak. Gehna asks why ought to she bear injustice at all times. Hema reminds her that she must take Vinit and his mom’s photograph to his home. Gehna says she is going to request Anant to accompany her. Hema says she ought to maintain Anant’s hand and tkae him alongside. Gehna leaves shying.

Hema over telephone scolds Sagar to cease falling in Kanak’s lure and cease troubling Gehna as she is de facto good. Sagar says even she fell in Gehna’s lure, however he is not going to. He picks apple from a roadside store and munches it whereas chatting. Vendor asks him cash. He scolds her and asks if she is aware of who he’s. She sees constable and complains that he stole her apple and didn’t pay cash. Sagar runs away seeing constables and hides behind rubbish bins. Hema asks him to apologize Gehna and give up himself to police, she is going to communicate to household and Gehna and attempt to reduce his punishment. He yells to cease her gyaan as his situation is due to Gehna and he is not going to spare her, he’ll do one thing large now and can then apologize Gehna. She asks what’s going to he do. He disconnects name.

Anant sees Radhika’s missed calls and calls her again. Vinit picks name. Anant says he desires to debate about mission with Radhika. Vinit calls Radhika. Anant will get tensed considering if he made a mistake by calling Radhika in Vinit’s presence. Radhika picks name. Anant asks to simply say sure or no as he is aware of Vinit is there. She provokes him towards Vinit once more. Anant says he’s afraid that Vinit might hurt her, he’s coming there proper now as he’s anxious for her, she is supporting a unsuitable man by staying with him and she or he has to take a choice, and so on. Gehna listening to his dialog thinks she ought to go alone to Vinit’s home. Radhika disconnects name performing afraid.

