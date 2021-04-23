Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 twenty third April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 twenty third April 2021 Gehna meets Vinit and affords his mom and his photograph body saying she adorned his shattered dream once more. Vinit will get joyful seeing his mom’s photograph and says its extra lovely than earlier than, how did she try this. She says she cleaned it with heat water first after which framed it. He fortunately thanks her once more and continues taking a look at it. Sagar hiding his face in a automobile honks repeatedly. Gehna notices it. Vinit asks what occurred. She says nothing. He says he’ll drop her residence on the best way to workplace after conserving photograph inside and walks in. Sagar tries to ram automobile on Gehna. Gehna escapes. He walks in direction of her and divulges his face, says his automobile is ready for her and he won’t spare her immediately. He holds her. She resists and pleads to go away her. He tries to smell her chloroform when Vinit hits him and asks how dare he’s to misbehave with a lady. Sagar pushes him apart and misbehave with Gehna once more. Vinit beats Sagar once more. Sagar injures his hand with knife and drags Gehna in direction of automobile. Vinit’s workers rush in and brutally trash Sagar. Gehna asks Vinit if he’s effective. Sagar runs in direction of Gehna with knife, slips, falls on a stone and collapses.

Anant searches Gehna at residence. Paresh walks to him. Anant says Gehna wants to review for examination. Hema informs him that Gehna went to Radhika’s home to return Vinit’s mom’s photograph. Anant says she shouldn’t have gone there. He will get Gehna’s name and stands tensed murmuring Sagar. Hema anxious asks what occurred to Sagar. Gehna rushes Sagar to hospital and prays god to save lots of him. Nurse bandages Vinit’s damage. Gehna asks if he’s effective. He says sure. Radhika rushes to Vinit. Gehna informs her that Vinit saved her from Sagar and says her husband is an effective man. Anant enters with household and hears that. Hema asks Gehna how is her brother. Physician comes out of ICU and informs that affected person’s situation may be very crucial because of blood loss and they’re making an attempt their finest to revive him. Hema panics, and Gehna consoles her. Kanak indicators Radhika. Radhika tells Vinit that he should be drained, so they need to return residence. Vinit asks Anant to name him if he wants his assist. Anant says ya certain. Radhika asks him to go whereas she discusses with Anant in regards to the venture. He agrees and walks away. Radhika asks Anant to return to workplace early tomorrow to debate about venture as Vinit goes out of city tomorrow. He agrees. She thinks no one can cease her from getting what she desires. Gehna consoles Hema. Kanak yells at her to cease her faux concern. Gehna says although she desires Sagar to be punished for his heinous act, she doesn’t need him to pay it by his demise; Sagar is Hema’s brother and she or he is aware of to comply with relationships. Paresh says she is correct.

At residence, Baa asks Bapuji if he knowledgeable about Sagar’s situation to Dashrath. Bapuji says sure. Baa says she is anxious as no matter occurred just isn’t proper. Hiral says she is correct. Tia says Sagar tried to hurt Gehna so many occasions and with no matter he did immediately, he’s punished for his sins. Gehna returns with household. Chetan says she is correct as Sagar paid for his sins. Hema stands shattered. Gehna hugs her and says no matter occurred was an accident and shortly Sagar will probably be effective. Hema doesn’t react. Kanak thinks she set spark in Hema’s coronary heart and will look ahead to fireplace, actual drama will begin when Sagar regains consciousness within the morning.

Subsequent morning, Gehna sees Anant leaving for job and asks if he’s going early immediately. He says he has a number of pending work and says she should be involved that he’s going to Radhika, she ought to be assured that he goes to her workplace only for work. Gehna thinks why she feels bizarre after Radhika did a lot. Anant asks her to complete family chores and research for her examination. She says she’s going to go to hospital with Hema. He permits and asks her to return quickly and research for her examination. She thinks she simply desires Sagar to get nicely quickly.

Radhika sporting formal costume meets Anant in workplace and says she is prepared like earlier than and with out Vinit’s presence, she’s going to deal with the venture. He nods sure. She thinks she is prepared the best way he used to love her, she just isn’t illiterate like his spouse, and shortly he’ll love her once more. She sees tensed and asks motive. He says Gehna desires to go to hospital even after what Sagar did and instructed her to review after ending family chores, however she desires to accompany Hema to hospital. Radhika says he needn’t fear as Gehna is allrounder, she cooks meals rather well, says she forgot her tiffin immediately, in order that they each can have lunch at a close-by restaurant. Anant says Gehna packed tiffin for him, she ready meals with a lot love and will probably be harm if he doesn’t end her tiffin. Radhika thinks he’s hurting her as a substitute, she’s going to ensure he could have lunch along with her. He asks the place is she misplaced now. She asks if he received venture particulars file. He exhibits it on his cell. She walks nearer to him and appears at his face. He senses that and takes a step backdwards. She acts as slipping, and he holds her. She thinks she’s going to get him for certain.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 twenty fourth April 2021 twenty third April 2021 Written Episode Replace Precap:Sagar acts as incurring reminiscence loss and behaving like a toddler asks if Gehna mamma will take him residence. Hema says she can’t ship Sagar to rehabilitation middle. Gehna says Sagar will go residence with them.