Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 24th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Gehna Decides to Take Sagar Home – TMT Updates

Gehna with household walks into Sagar’s hospital room. Hema panics seeing Sagar unconscious and being tied. She asks physician why he has tied her bhaila. Physician informs that Sagar has misplaced his reminiscence and has change into violent, so he’s harmful to himself and others; they need to go from right here as affected person will get violent seeing them. Hema pleads to let her converse to her bhaila. Sagar opens and will get uncontrollable. Physician tries to feed him medication and he spits it away. Hema tells Sagar that she’s going to set issues proper and frees his hand. He pulls Hema’s hair. Everybody free Hema from him. Kanak shouts at Sagar to behave together with his Hema behen. He throws meals on her. Gehna warns him to behave. He then acts as a baby and says sorry aunty, he won’t misbehave once more. Hema asks why her bhaila is behaving like a baby. Physician says his psychological state is of a kid now and they need to shift him to a rehab heart as he can not hold such patiennts right here . Hema says she’s going to take her bhaila dwelling. Chetan says they can not take harmful affected person dwelling. Hema pleads.

Hema over cellphone informs her father that Sagar has misplaced his reminiscence and is appearing like a baby, what if he will get misplaced, and so forth. Gehna thinks if Sagar has actually misplaced his reminiscence or is appearing. She walks to Sagar and asks to cease appearing to flee from police and offers him a letter stating she has taken again grievance towards him, so he ought to take this letter and go away from their life. Sagar reads letter and appears completely satisfied. Gehna leaves. After someday, Hema tells Gehna that her bhaila is lacking. Paresh asks her to settle down. Gehna thinks her doubt is correct, Sagar escaped after she gave him consent letter. Sagar enters throwing letter on her and calling her mamma says he’s enjoying with kite. Gehna thinks if Sagar has actually misplaced her reminiscence. Sagar asks Gehna mamma to ake her dwelling. Hema says they can not ship him to rehab heart, the place will he go now. Gehna says Sagar will go dwelling with them and she’s going to maintain him at dwelling. Sagar asks if she is promising, they’ll play loads at dwelling. Physician holds him. Sagar pleads to avoid wasting him from physician’s injection. Gehna asks him to remain at hospital at this time, she’s going to take him dwelling tomorrow. Sagar agrees and walks away with physician. Kanak thinks dobi duffer doesn’t know she is taking a storm dwelling, this downside’s starting was so horrible and finish will probably be a lot worst.

Gehna returns dwelling. Baa asks why did she take such a giant choice, its not tough to deal with Sagar on this situation. Gehna says she’s going to. Kanak asks if she is a health care provider or pandit, its very tough to deal with violent sufferers and what if he assaults youngsters. Hiral yells at Gehna that she has change into bahu of this home forcefully and mustn’t act because it proprietor. Hema asks why didn’t she resist when Anant introduced Radhika dwelling. Hiral says its Anant’s home and he can convey anybody he needs to. Hema says even Gehna is Anant’s spouse. Hiral says Anant is a son and Gehna a bahu, so doesn’t have any proper to take choices. Hema says Baa and Bapuji by no means differentiated between beta and bahu. Bapuji says Hema is correct, however even Hiral and Kanak are proper that its tough to deal with violent sufferers. Sapan says violent sufferers needs to be therapy in rehab facilities and never at dwelling, so she ought to let Sagar’s father take the choice. Gehna argues what if this had occurred to one among their household, had they handled him/her equally, and so forth. Anant enters and takes Gehna with him saying he wants to speak to her.

Radhika angrily walks to Vinit. Vinit asks why she seems offended. She asks why did she threat his life to assist Gehna. He says he did what felt proper, if the whole lot is alright there. She fumes that Gehna at all times acts silly, she needs to take Sagar dwelling this time. Vinit says Gehna has a giant coronary heart and Radhika’s opinion relating to Gehna was fallacious, Gehna is aware of to maintain household united. Radhika says even she will do what Gehna did, so there’s nothing nice in it.

Anant tells Gehna that he won’t let Sagar keep at dwelling after what he did. Gehna says Sagar is Hema’s brother and they need to assist her on this scenario. He says they can not belief Sagar. She says she has promised Hema on their behalf and says Sagar has borne his punishment and with a baby’s thoughts, his evilness has gone and he’ll change; even then if he thinks she is fallacious, she’s going to do as he says. He says she has to review for her exams and can’t spoil her goals for Hema’s sake. Gehna assures she won’t till he’s along with her. Radhika calls Gehna and asks him to come back to workplace early as they should make an essential presentation tomorrow. He agrees. Radhika thinks Gehna ruined her day at this time, however she’s going to do no matter she needs tomorrow.

Precap: Anant threatens to chop Radhika’s hair and runs behind her with scissors. Anant scolds him and orders to present him scissors. Sagar denies. Gehna stops him.

