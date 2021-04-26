Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Gehna Saves Radhika From Sagar – TMT Updates

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Baa asks Gehna about Anant. Gehna says he’s sleeping. Kanak says good he’s sleeping as there could be a havoc after Sagar comes, her coronary heart is racing occupied with it. Pankaj says her coronary heart is of stone, how can she get tensed, anyhow he and Chetan are there to deal with Sagar. Chetan backs him. Physician brings Sagar. Hema will get blissful seeing her bhaila. Sagar stares at Kanak. Kanak thinks why is he staring her, if his reminiscence is undamaged, he’ll reveal all or secrets and techniques or else he’ll bother Gehna. Sagar walks in the direction of Kanak. Pankaj and Chetan shield her. Sagar jumps on Chetan saying he’s his horse and pulls his hair. Everybody ask him to get away from Chetan. Gehna asks Sagar to go away Chetan as she acquired chocolate for him. He excitedly asks if its true mamma and walks away holding her hand. Kanak says that is only a trailer and movie remains to be remaining, he made everybody tensed along with his entry and shortly he’ll make their life a hell. Gehna returns and says she fed him meals and medication and made him sleep, he won’t bother anybody now; she goes for her examination and can return quickly. Baa says okay. She leaves.

Anant walks to Baa and asks what had occurred right here. Kanak says a storm, Sagar. Anant asks the place is Gehna. Baa asks him to not fear about Gehna as she has gone for her examination after making Sagar asleep, so he can go to his work peacefully. He says he can not when Sagar is at residence, so he’ll make money working from home. Radhika enters saying she and Anant are working collectively on the undertaking and if he has determined to make money working from home, even she has to make money working from home with him because it doesn’t matter in the event that they make money working from home or workplace. Kanak thinks Radhika began her drama with Sagar’s entry; she asks them to go and work in room whereas she brings tea and snacks for them. Radhika walks behind Anant and sits with him. Kanak brings tea and snacks for them and tells Radhika {that a} third particular person Gehna won’t intervene between them now as she has gone for her examination. Radhika says she is going to remind Anant of their outdated days and lure him. Kanak wishe sher all ht ebest and leaves. Anant works on undertaking whereas Radhika stares at him. He asks what’s she considering. She says she feels as if they’re standing on the similar place like years earlier than and he nonetheless loves her. Anant reminisces Gehna proposing him and she or he rejecting saying he already liked somebody and can’t love her now. Radhika says she nonetheless loves him and her love for him can not change and walks away from there performing emotional. Anant thinks he can perceive her emotions as even he’s going by means of similar scenario.

Radhika goes to eating desk and drinks water. Sagar walks to her and calling her aunty asks her to offer him meals. She scolds him and asks him to have meals saved on desk. He sits and seeing hair in meals asks if its her hair. She says its not. He will get adamant that its her hair and if he had eaten it, he would have gotten stomachache. She warns him to avoid her. He says she is a goon who’s scary a child and threatens to chop her hair. Tia walks in the direction of corridor with Baa telling her that Sagar is asleep now and earlier than he wakes up, Gehna will return residence. They see Sagar working behind Radhika to chop her hair. Complete household gathers. Anant asks him to return knife. Sagar insists that he’ll minimize goon aunty’s hair. Anant fumes that Gehna did flawed by bringing Sagar residence and orders him to return scissors reminding how he trashed him final time. Sagar will get adamant. Gehna enters and stops him and asks him to return scissors. He returns scissors. Household relaxes. Anant scolds that Sagar was attacking Radhika. Fehna says he won’t, they needn’t fear. Anant shouts what if he had harmed Gehna. Hiral yells at Gehna to kick Sagar out of home. Gehna says they need to hearken to Sagar as soon as. Baa and entire household insists Gehna to ship Sagar to rehab middle. Sagar picks water mug and walks in the direction of Gehna. Kanak shouts if he’ll hit her with mug. Sagar tells Gehna that he was feeling hungry and went eating desk the place he discovered Radhika and requested her to offer him meals, she scolded him to have it himself, he discovered hair in meals and since its Radhika’s, he considered slicing her hair; she threatened to beat him with water mug. Radhika says Sagar is mendacity. Hema says her Bhaila is just not mendacity. Radhik and Anant ask her to not assist her brother wrongly. Gehna says a child doesn’t lie, why would he run behind Radhika when many others are round. Radhika asks if she is blaming her. Gehna says she is just not. Anant says she ought to ship Sagar to rehab middle as he’s harmful. Gehna says this won’t be repeated and takes Sagar alongside. Tia says Gehna could change Sagar. Anant says Sagar won’t ever change. Kanak thinks Sagar will change Gehna’s life although. Gehna asks Sagar why did he misbehave with Radhika. He says she threatened him with a mug.

Precap: Radhika shouts at Gehna if she is asking her an outsider. Gehna says she can not name Radhika an insider as she is an insider. Radhika says she can not converse to her like this. Gehna says she is simply answering her query. Anant warns Gehna to not misbehave with Radhika.

