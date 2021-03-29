Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 29th March 2021 Radhika hears Kanak and Hema’s conversation and asks if they got Anant kidnapped. Anant frees himself and hearing someone coming acts back as being tied. A goon enters. Anan pleads for water. Goon goes to get water. Anant hits him and escapes. Radhika asks Kanak and Hema they should inform their plan to her if they had done this. Kanak thanks god that she didn’t hear their conversation. Radhiak warns them that she will not spare them if Anant gets even a scratch. Kanak confronts her that she is also planning a lot, she promised her to let her win competition, but herself is giving good performance, so she shouldn’t dare allege them.
Gehna gets happy hearing door bell and thinks Anant came, but gets sad seeing a man who says he is a census officer. She then gets Anan’t call, happily picks it and asks if he is fine as his interview company and venue are fake. He says he is fine or else he would have phone and informed her, looking at kidnappers. She asks where is he. He says he is in Mumbai and asks her not to worry about him, work hard for competition and win it, inform family that he is fine, and disconnects call. Sagar hiding his face snatches phone from him. Gehna thanks Kanhaji that Anant is fine. Kanak with Hema and Radhika walks down and asks Gehna if she spoke to Anant. Tia asks Gehna what did bhai says and takes her away. Kanak warns Radhika that Anant is fine, so she should stop her blame game and make her win the competition. Goons threaten Anant that the other goon has gone to his home as census officer and will kill his wife if he tells truth and thrash him brutally for hitting them.
Gehna chooses advocate’s dress thinking she will fulfill her and Anant’s dream. Tia with Paresh enters and asks if she prepared speech. Gehna gives her speech. Paresh says its amazing, she should become advocate in real life and they all will fulfill her dream. Gehna thinks she will fulfill Ananth’s dream of winning beauty competition.
Kanak dreams about host announcing her as competition’s winner while Gehna, Radha, and Hema cry and she giving credit of win to herself and Pankaj. Gehna beats her with a broom and snatches crown from her. She blabbers Panky. Pankaj wakes up and asks if she is dreaming about him. She says Gehna snatched crown from her, now will teach her a lesson in real and win the crown. Sagar asks goons to tie Anant properly. Goons say Anant is tired and will not run away. Sagar says Anant can do anything. He gets Kanak’s call and hearing her conversation says that is the best thing to do with Gehna. Anant gets worried for Gehna.
Next morning, Gehna reaches competition venue with Baa, Bapuji, Tia, and Paresh.
Tia wishes her all the best. Baa says she is happy that all her 3 bahus are participating and she will be more happy if any one bahu wins. Gehna takes Baa, Bapuji, and Paresh’s blessings and walks in. She sees her fellow contestants and asks where is makup room. They say organizers have given separate makeup rooms for each contestant. Gehna searches her room when Anant disguised as watchman sniffs her chloroform and kidnaps her. Kanak nervously thinks of Sagar finished his task and tells Hema that whatever happens, Gehna shouldn’t reach stage. Sagar messages that he finished his task. Kanak thinks love birds will be in cage, she will win Mrs. Surat competition. Gehna wakes up and finds herself in a store room. She reminisces being kidnapped, finds door locked, and thinks who locked her here. Goons discuss that they are guarding Anant while boss has gone to stop Anant’s wife from entering stage. Anant imagines Gehna walking to him, reminding him of his promise to be near her when she goes on stage and insists to come and support her. He sees her disappearing and falls weak.
Precap:
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update Precap:Host informs that Fehna is missing.Baa asks Gehna’s friend if she saw Gehna. Kanak enters wearing lawyer’s dress.
Read Online Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 29th March 2021 Written Episode. Today Latest New Full Episode Serial ByStar PlusIndian Drama Serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Complete Show Full Written Update, Written Update of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 29th March 2021.
Telecast Date:29th March 2021
Distributed By :Star Plus And Hotstar