ENTERTAINMENT

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update - Telly Show Updates


Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 29th March 2021 Radhika hears Kanak and Hema’s conversation and asks if they got Anant kidnapped. Anant frees himself and hearing someone coming acts back as being tied. A goon enters. Anan pleads for water. Goon goes to get water. Anant hits him and escapes. Radhika asks Kanak and Hema they should inform their plan to her if they had done this. Kanak thanks god that she didn’t hear their conversation. Radhiak warns them that she will not spare them if Anant gets even a scratch. Kanak confronts her that she is also planning a lot, she promised her to let her win competition, but herself is giving good performance, so she shouldn’t dare allege them.

Gehna gets happy hearing door bell and thinks Anant came, but gets sad seeing a man who says he is a census officer. She then gets Anan’t call, happily picks it and asks if he is fine as his interview company and venue are fake. He says he is fine or else he would have phone and informed her, looking at kidnappers. She asks where is he. He says he is in Mumbai and asks her not to worry about him, work hard for competition and win it, inform family that he is fine, and disconnects call. Sagar hiding his face snatches phone from him. Gehna thanks Kanhaji that Anant is fine. Kanak with Hema and Radhika walks down and asks Gehna if she spoke to Anant. Tia asks Gehna what did bhai says and takes her away. Kanak warns Radhika that Anant is fine, so she should stop her blame game and make her win the competition. Goons threaten Anant that the other goon has gone to his home as census officer and will kill his wife if he tells truth and thrash him brutally for hitting them.

Gehna chooses advocate’s dress thinking she will fulfill her and Anant’s dream. Tia with Paresh enters and asks if she prepared speech. Gehna gives her speech. Paresh says its amazing, she should become advocate in real life and they all will fulfill her dream. Gehna thinks she will fulfill Ananth’s dream of winning beauty competition.

Kanak dreams about host announcing her as competition’s winner while Gehna, Radha, and Hema cry and she giving credit of win to herself and Pankaj. Gehna beats her with a broom and snatches crown from her. She blabbers Panky. Pankaj wakes up and asks if she is dreaming about him. She says Gehna snatched crown from her, now will teach her a lesson in real and win the crown. Sagar asks goons to tie Anant properly. Goons say Anant is tired and will not run away. Sagar says Anant can do anything. He gets Kanak’s call and hearing her conversation says that is the best thing to do with Gehna. Anant gets worried for Gehna.

Next morning, Gehna reaches competition venue with Baa, Bapuji, Tia, and Paresh.
Tia wishes her all the best. Baa says she is happy that all her 3 bahus are participating and she will be more happy if any one bahu wins. Gehna takes Baa, Bapuji, and Paresh’s blessings and walks in. She sees her fellow contestants and asks where is makup room. They say organizers have given separate makeup rooms for each contestant. Gehna searches her room when Anant disguised as watchman sniffs her chloroform and kidnaps her. Kanak nervously thinks of Sagar finished his task and tells Hema that whatever happens, Gehna shouldn’t reach stage. Sagar messages that he finished his task. Kanak thinks love birds will be in cage, she will win Mrs. Surat competition. Gehna wakes up and finds herself in a store room. She reminisces being kidnapped, finds door locked, and thinks who locked her here. Goons discuss that they are guarding Anant while boss has gone to stop Anant’s wife from entering stage. Anant imagines Gehna walking to him, reminding him of his promise to be near her when she goes on stage and insists to come and support her. He sees her disappearing and falls weak.

Precap:

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update Precap:Host informs that Fehna is missing.Baa asks Gehna’s friend if she saw Gehna. Kanak enters wearing lawyer’s dress.

Read Online Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 29th March 2021 Written Episode. Today Latest New Full Episode Serial ByStar PlusIndian Drama Serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Complete Show Full Written Update, Written Update of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 29th March 2021.

Telecast Date:29th March 2021
Distributed By :Star Plus And Hotstar

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
294
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
280
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
256
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x