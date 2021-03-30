Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 30th March 2021 Tia tells family that Gehna will win today’s round, she will enter in lawyer’s attire and express her thinking. Host announces that today is final round and winner will get 20 lakhs rs and a diamond crown. Bapuji hopes Anant’s presence during Gehna’s performance. Paresh says Anant has to come for Gehna for sure. Goons see Anant unconscious, get worried and free his hands and legs. Anant opens eyes and beats goons. Goon pleads to forgive him as he is working for money and has small kids to look after. Anant stops. Another goon hits his head from behind and he falls down.
Host informs that their 9th contestant Mrs. Gehna Desai is missing. Family is shocked to hear that. Baa says Gehna came with them. Tia calls Gehna. Gehna locked inside a room knocks door and asks to open it. She thinks she needs to go on stage somehow. Annat stands again and beats all the goons till they fall unconscious and walks out. Gehna continues pleasing to open the door. Sagar laughs and says nobody will come even if Gehna falls unconscious shouting for help. Gehna sees a window. Anant reaches market, takes water from a shopkeeper, drinks it, searches his mobile, doesn’t find it, and taking shopkeeper’s phone calls Gehna, bt when she doesn’t pick call reminisces goon discussing that boss has gone to stop Gehna from going on stage. He returns phone and rushes towards competition venue.
Family gets worried for Gehna. Tia asks crew member that they are Gehna’s family and would like to search for her once. Member agrees. Gehna throws things aground to make someone hear it, tries to reach window and falls down. She thinks Anant encouraged her a lot to fulfill her dream, he promised to come during last round and will come for sure, she has to get out of room for Anant somehow. She picks a prop, hits her foot by mistake and writhes in pain. Sagar thinks she can flutter a lot but cannot get out of room.
Tia with Baa walks into makeup room and seeing Radhika, Hema, and Kanak together asks what are they doing together as they are given separate room. They get nervous. Baa asks if they saw Gehna. Hema says she must have gone home fearing to lose competition. Tia says she knows Gehna is fearless. Baa says let us go and search Gehna. Kanak smirks thinking they will not find Gehna. Radhika notices her. Gehna continues pleading for help. Sagar notices Tia and Baa walking towards room and hides thinking if Gehan is found, Kanak will not spare him. Tia and Baa pass by Gehna’s room and stop hearing Gehna falling down. Sagar drops his chair to divert their attention and they walk away. Gehna hears Baa’s voice and pleads her to take her out. Baa stops and walks towards door, but Tia takes her away. Sagar laughs seeing that.
Anant reaches competition venue, but security guards stop him. He says his wife is competing and he needs to meet her. Guards ask if he has invitation, he cannot enter without it. He thinks he needs to make sure that Gehna is safe. Guard discusses that contestant Gehna Desai is missing. Anant thinks Sagar must have done something and he needs to help her. Gehna pleads god for help.
