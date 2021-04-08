Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 8th April 2021 Tia sees Gehna cleaning living room and tells Paresh that Anant bhai is sending decoration items for Gehna’s surprise birthday party, they cannot get them in until Gehna goes to her room. Paresh asks her to do something then. Tia walks to Gehna and asks her to wear designer clothes as she is Mrs Surat now. Gehna says she has a lot of work and continues cleaning house. Hema’s children play with water balloons. Tia seeing them asks to throw balloons on Gehna. They throw balloons on Gehna but she escapes repeatedly. Kanak enters and thinks if taking a bit of revenge from Gehna at least with water balloons and throws one on Gehna. It hits Gehna and she noticing her sari wet goes to change it. She goes to her room and picks a designer dress. Tia and Paresh get happy noticing it and think of keeping her in rom by keeping fake lizard in front her room.
Radhika takes Anant to her room. Anant questions about her husband. He says he loves her a lot and calls her repeatedly even when he is out of house. She acts as getting her husband’s call and goes to kitchen. Anant sees Radhika’s photos on walls with sad face and thinks why is she not smiling in even one photo. He then walks to kitchen and hears Radhika asking her husband till when he will doubt her and disconnects call. He asks her if she is fine. She acts tensed and asks why did he come here, she will bring coffee outside, lets boiling milk spill on her fingers. Anant gets more concerned. He waits for Radhika in living room and thinks why didn’t she come out yet.
Paresh and Tia keep fake lizard in front of Gehna’s room. Gehna gets ready, opens room door and panics seeing lizard. Tia asks to cross it and come out. She denies. Kanak walks towards Gehna’s room to check on her and even she panics and runs away and clashes with Tia. Paresh taunts that its just a lizard, but some people are like chameleons who change colors often and steal other contestant’s dress and ideas. Hema notices fake lizard and throws it on Kanak to trouble her. Kanak runs away. Paresh and Tia laugh. They decorate house for Gehna’s birthday party. Kanak thinks whose birthday party is it. Gehna eagarly waits for Anant and hearing children talking about surprise thinks if Anant has planned a surprise party for her. She wishes herself happy birthday, wears Mrs. Surat crown, chats with Anant’s shirt and asks how is she looking. She mimics Anant and says she is looking fine but should concentrate on her test, hopes he returns home soon.
Anant walks into Radhika’s room, sees her unconscious on floor and finds sleeping pills bottle nearby. He makes her sleep on bed concerned for her, calls Sapan and informs that Radhika took sleeping pills. Sapan explains him procedure to make her vomit and get sleeping pills out of her body. Anant does same and she wakes up. He asks why did she consume so many sleeping pills, what if something had happened to her. She cries hugging him tightly and says she lied him that she is happy, but didn’t lead a peaceful life after marriage, her husband doubts her a lot and has fixed cameras all around house; he saw Anant inside house and fought with her over phone, she cannot tolerate his mental torture anymore. Anant asks why did she marry such a man. She says when he alleged her as mixing bhang in Gehna’s milk and kicked her out of house, she didn’t know what to do, she met Vineet then and remembering his advice to marry someone and move on, she married Vineet and moved on; she tried to move on, but this marriage gave her only pain and mental and physical abuse. Anant feels guilty that she is suffering because of him and asks her to promise not to try to commit suicide again. She says she can promise today, but not tomorrow; he should return home to Gehna as Gehna is his present and she is his past.
Paresh and Tia blindfold Gehna and take her to living room where family waits to give her surprise. Door bell rings. Tia opens door. Anant enters. Paresh opens Gehna’s eyes, and family says surprise and wishes her happy birthday. Gehna thinks Anant gave her surprise. Tia asks Gehna to scold bhai. Gehna says she will not. Hema asks Anant where is Gehna’s surprise gift. Radhika enters, family stands shocked.
Precap:
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 9th April 2021 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update Precap:Gehna asks Anant why did he bring Radhika home. Radhika tells Kanak that she made Anant believe that her marriage is a torturous marriage. Kanak says she will make Gehna believe that her marriage is torturous.
Read Online Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 8th April 2021 Written Episode. Today Latest New Full Episode Serial ByStar PlusIndian Drama Serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Complete Show Full Written Update, Written Update of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 8th April 2021.
Telecast Date:8th April 2021
Distributed By :Star Plus And Hotstar