ENTERTAINMENT

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update - Telly Show Updates


Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 9th April 2021 Gehna gets happy seeing Anant. Hema asks Anant what is Gehna’s surprise birthday gift. Radhika enters. Kanak thinks a big bomb exploded now, asks Anant if Radhika’s is Gehn’a surprise gift. Baa asks not to say that. Hiral greets Radhika in and says she must have come to wish Gehna and takes her in. Hema thinks Radhika came again to trouble them. Gehna cuts cake and feeds Baa and Bapuji first and then others. Radhika wishes Gehna and feeds her cake. Gehna thanks her. Kanak tells Gehna that if she had informed her before that its her birthday, even she would have brought a similar gift like Anant. Baa stops her. Kanak says she would have bout something else and asks Anant what did he bring for Gehna. He says its a surprise and goes out.

Paresh tells Radhika that he will drop her home. Anant returns with Radhika’s bag and says she will stay with them. Baa takes him aside and asks how will Gehna feel if Radhika stays here. Anant reminisces Radhika requesting him not to inform family about her troubled marriage as she doesn’t want Baa, Bapuji, or anyone look at her with sympathy. He tells Baa that Radhika’s husband has gone on a business tour, so he brought her here as she will feel good. Baa asks what about others, nobody likes her here, she will speak to Radhika. Bapuji stops him. Anant takes Radhika to guest room. Baa angrily walks away. Pankaj tells Chetan that already there was a lot of dram and now Anant brought Radhika to spoil peace of this house. Sapan thinks he knows why Anant brought Radhika home, but if he is hiding the truth, even he will. Gehna stands sadly.

Paresh tells Tia that he clearly asked Anant not to bring Radhika home. Tia says even she is confused, if Anant still loves Radhika. Paresh hopes Gehna and Anant’s relationship shouldn’t be at stake because of this. Hema asks Gehna not to let Radhika here as she is clever and will try to grab Anant. Gehna says she will speak to Anant and ask reason. She then returns to her room and seeing lights of switches them on. She sees a note on mirror, reads it, and seeing a gift box opens it and gets very happy to see a watch. She wears it and finds another gift box with necklace in it and wears it happily. Anant walks in, and she shyingly looks at him. He says Radhika, she must be thinking why he brought Radhika home, and asks if she has any problem with it. She says he will not bring Radhika just like that and asks if he is hiding something from her. He says Radhika is his friend, so he b brought her just like that; feels guilty for hiding the truth from her. She thinks there must be a big reason if he is hiding truth. He asks if she liked his gifts. She says she got gifts for the first time as nobody celebrated her birthday till now. Anant says she celebrates everyone’s birthdays, so he will give her 20 special gifts on her 20th birthday and make it memorable.

Kanak walks to Radhika and says she is a runner up and lost to Gehna always, why did she return her. Radhika says when she ahs a partner like Kanak, she need not worry. She hugs her and says her plan was good and she made Anant believe that she is having a troubled marriage. Kanak says she will turn Gehna’s marriage into troubled marriage and will ruin her life. Radhika fumes that she will not let Gehna snatch her share of happiness. Kanak says she will snatch them and give it to Radhika. She thinks Gehna snatched her Mrs. Surat throne, now she will snatch her biggest throne and give it to Radhika.

Anant blindfolds Gehna and takes her to room where he shows her favorite panipuri. She gets happy. He says he will prepare it from his hand and feed her, this is just a beginning and there is a lot of surprise left. He prepares panipuri and just when Gehna is about to have it, Radhika enters and eats it.

Precap:

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 10th April 2021 9th April 2021 Written Episode Update Precap:Gehna thinks of informing Radhika to return to her room when she sees Anant and Radhika going out in car. She waits whole night for them to return.

Read Online Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 9th April 2021 Written Episode. Today Latest New Full Episode Serial ByStar PlusIndian Drama Serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Complete Show Full Written Update, Written Update of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 9th April 2021.

Telecast Date:9th April 2021
Distributed By :Star Plus And Hotstar

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
796
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
796
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
776
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
753
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
746
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
745
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
692
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
687
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
634
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
631
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top