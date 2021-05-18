Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Anant to be proud of his brothers!

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is seeing a important track where Gehna brings Sagar home as he lost his memory.

It will be interesting to watch how will Gehna convince the family members that Sagar is not a danger. The makers have brought a plot twist with Radhika becoming Anant’s boss amd Radhika will use this to seperate Anant and Gehna.

With so many challenges for Gehna, she has already seen deciding that she won’t back off when her marriage is in danger.

In the current track, Kanak and Radhika talk in the store room that Anant and Vineet are going for a meeting alone and Anant might get to know the truth. Gehna hears all this and plans to expose Radhika. Radhika sees Gehna who hides inside the cupboard so Radhika locks her inside.

Later,Kanak and Hema are shocked to know and think if Gehna dies then everyone will point on Kanak as Jamuna sent her to store room. Kanak and Hema rush to the store room but find the cupboard missing. They see few people taking it. Here, Gehna tries to call Anant but Anant can’t hear Gehna. Anant calls back and hears the ringtone from cupboard so he breaks the door of cupboard. Gehna faints and Anant worries.

Sapan asks Anant to give mouth to mouth to Gehna for oxygen.Gehna gains consciousness, Anant hugs her. Radhika shows fake concern and Gehna tells Anant how Radhika is the one who locked her in the store room cupboard. Radhika will pretend as if she told Gehna all her truth and now she is accusing her. Radhika tells Anant that this is the reason she didn’t want to tell Gehna.

Gehna says Radhika didn’t tell me, she and Kanak were talking when I heard it so Radhika locked me inside the cupboard. Anant stops them both and leaves. Radhika thinks to do something, she goes running behind Anant to give some justification. Anant says don’t worry I know the truth. Anant thinks Gehna doesn’t lie and the way Radhika came running it’s clear she was afraid to get caught. Anant prays to god to give him strength to bring the truth of Radhika out. While making Radhika believe that he trusts her, Gehna is hurt and Anant feels bad for her.

Here, Kanak and Hema think, Anant believes so much on Gehna then how come he is not now. Anant leaves the room saying it’s Gehna’s room she can stay. Gehna gets upset and Radhika feels happy. Radhika convinces Vineet to go for his meeting as the Desai’s are keeping her well. Radhika feels everything is going according to her plan. Here, Radhika drops the rice bowl while serving everyone food and asks Gehna to clean it up. Gehna gets shocked to see Anant not taking a stand for her. Gehna cleans it taunting Radhika to be guest.

Anant takes stand for Radhika when Tiya asks Radhika when she is returning to her house. Later, Gehna gets shocked seeing Radhika and Anant confessing thier love to each other and hugging each other in the garden. Gehna comes to Praful and Jamuna and tells them. Anant comes and tells Gehna, he wants to divorce her.

Jamuna is shocked and slaps Anant. Anant says he is tired of being a good son and now wants to live his life with his choices. Jamuna is about to slap Anant again but Radhika holds her hand. Radhika says stop making Anant’s life miserable, he also deserves happiness. Gehna stands up for Desai family. Radhika says Anant is divorcing you so they are not your family anymore. Gehna says they will always be my family.

Tiya says Radhika is also married. Anant says but we want to live together. Gehna says I am going to pack Radhika’s bags as she is the other woman here, and if she doesn’t go then she will put her in jail. Anant says for that you need to put me in jail too. Kanak thinks if Anant is really on Radhika’s side. Kanak pushes a flower pot in Gehna and Radhika’s direction. Anant understands Kanak’s plan and he saves Radhika but pushes Gehna first which goes unnoticed. Gehna leaves from there. Anant gives the papers to Gehna later.

Everyone stands up for Gehna. Anant feels proud of hia brothers and feels Gehna earned this support from her good will. Jamuna and Praful say they are disappointed on Anant. Anant says ge has the right to live. When both his brothers and Tiya stand up for Gehna. Hema asks Kanak to pretend to because as per Gehna, Hema is already on her side.

Kanak agrees. Radhika tries to create a rift between Desai’s and Anant. Anant warns Gehna to take this matter to court if she doesn’t sign. Later, Radhika offers money to Gehna saying she doesn’t have the right to live here. Gehna says relations are not brought with money and soon your truth will come out.

Radhika says last time you tried doing that, Anant didn’t believe you. Hiral insults Gehna and asks her to sign the papers. Anant feels sad for Gehna.

In the upcoming episodes, Anant will ask Radhika to die with him. Radhika will deny to die.

Will thw Desai’s be able to stop the divorce? Will Gehna know the real reason for Anant’s changed attitude? Will Radhika’s real motive be fullfilled in Desai mansion? Keep following this space for more updates on your latest shows.