Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: How will Gehna handle this?

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is seeing a important track where Gehna brings Sagar home as he lost his memory. It will be interesting to watch how will Gehna convince the family members that Sagar is not a danger. The makers have brought a plot twist with Radhika becoming Anant’s boss amd Radhika will use this to seperate Anant and Gehna. With so many challenges for Gehna, she has already seen deciding that she won’t back off when her marriage is in danger.

In the current track, Sagar fears Gehna. Kanak is happy that her plan worked. Everyone search for Sagar who is nowhere to be found. Sagar is found but seeing Gehna he tries to run and steps on open wire giving himself an electric shock. Sapan and Anant carry an unconscious Sagar and lay him on the bed. When he regains conciousness he accuses Gehna of beating him. Anant ask Gehna to go out. Gehna cries. Kanak tries to manipulate Hema. Hema thinks of everything and how Gehna can never beat someone so bad. Hema says you beat Sagar. Kanak gets furious thinking Gehna has stole everything from her. Gehna plans to set things right by taking up the truth path. She cures Radhika’s foot by making homr ointment due to which Radhika fails to spend more time with Anant. Gehna makes Sagar believe that Kanak is his well wisher and Sagar considers Kanak as his guide. Kanak gets irritated by Gehna as now she needs to handle Sagar’s thing because of Gehna. Kanak and Radhika think to plan against Gehna but Sagat comes there and says he wants to play with Kanak. So, Kanak is unable to plan anything. Here, Radhika grooms up and asls Anant to start working. Anant closes the door so that Sagar doesn’t disturb them. Radhika feels happy thinking her plan is working and soon Anant is going to come close to her. Here, Jamuna is about to wash a saree her mom gave her and it’s precious. Gehna offers help, Kanak listens to all this and thinks to ruin the saree. She puts grease on the floor of terrace and cuts the cloth wire. Before Gehma could stop it, the saree falls into grease. Gehna worries. Kanak slips and goes so that no one can spot her.

In the upcoming episodes, Sagar will come and te everyone how Anant saved Gehna from falling.

Will Gehna be able to prove Sagar’s innocence? Will Gehna know the real reason for Anant’s changed attitude? Will Radhika’s real motive be fullfilled in Desai mansion? Keep following this space for more updates on your latest shows.