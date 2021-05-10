Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Sagat to spoil Kanak’s plan?

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is seeing a important track where Gehna brings Sagar home as he lost his memory. It will be interesting to watch how will Gehna convince the family members that Sagar is not a danger. The makers have brought a plot twist with Radhika becoming Anant’s boss amd Radhika will use this to seperate Anant and Gehna. With so many challenges for Gehna, she has already seen deciding that she won’t back off when her marriage is in danger.

In the current track, Gehna plans to set things right by taking up the truth path. She cures Radhika’s foot by making homr ointment due to which Radhika fails to spend more time with Anant. Gehna makes Sagar believe that Kanak is his well wisher and Sagar considers Kanak as his guide. Kanak gets irritated by Gehna as now she needs to handle Sagar’s thing because of Gehna. Kanak and Radhika think to plan against Gehna but Sagat comes there and says he wants to play with Kanak. So, Kanak is unable to plan anything. Here, Radhika grooms up and asls Anant to start working. Anant closes the door so that Sagar doesn’t disturb them. Radhika feels happy thinking her plan is working and soon Anant is going to come close to her. Here, Jamuna is about to wash a saree her mom gave her and it’s precious. Gehna offers help, Kanak listens to all this and thinks to ruin the saree. She puts grease on the floor of terrace and cuts the cloth wire. Before Gehma could stop it, the saree falls into grease. Gehna worries. Kanak slips and goes so that no one can spot her. Hema sees Kanak and diverts Gehna. Hema joins Kanak’s team. Kanak thinks Hema shouldn’t know she beat Sagar. Hema discloses to Jamuna that Gehna spoilt her saree. Gehna cries and Anant comes to her and consoles her. Anany gives baking powder to her. Gehna is happy thay it removes the grease.Gehna is about to slip Anant catches her. Sagat sees this and tells Kanak and Radhika. Radhika feels jealous. Gehna gives Jamuna her saree. Jamuna notices flower embroidery and asks the reason. Gehna says I removed almost all stains but few spots were there so this was the best way to hide them and rectify my mistake. Jamuna praises Gehna and says now this saree has her mother’s and daughter’s sign. Later, Gehna gives medicines to Radhika with chilly in it. Anant thinks Radhika is getting emotional seeing Gehna taking care of her. Later, Sagar comes to play with her. Sagar says he will put nail paint so Kanak lets her do it. Sagar ruins her hand. Hema sees it and praises Kanak how she is so good with Sagar. Here, Radhika orders a computer learning card for Gehna so that she can be busy while Anant can come to her. Gehna also brings a surprise. It’s none other than Vineet, who has cancelled her plans and has come to stay with Radhika. Radhika is shocked. Radhika and Anant take Gehna aside and question her for bringing Vineet. Gehna says he left his work for Radhika and he is caring, Radhika should feel good about it. Radhika worries that Vineet’s good side can come infront of Anant. Tea was about to fall on Radhika and Vineet saves her. Anant sees this and thinks if Praful was right that he is unable to see the truth. Radhika and Kanak worry that Vineet’s good side is coming infront of everyone. Kanak plans to tell Sagar a story and influences him to take revenge on the person who did wrong to him. Sagar goes to take revenge from Gehna.

In the upcoming episodes, Radhika will tell Gehna that she is doing all this as she is insecure. Gehna will say she is protecting people from her lies. Here, Anant will shout and yell. Anant will find out the truth.

Will Gehna be able to prove Vineet’s innocence? Will Gehna know the real reason for Anant’s changed attitude? Will Radhika’s real motive be fullfilled in Desai mansion? Keep following this space for more updates on your latest shows.