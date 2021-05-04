Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Will Hema team up with Kanak?

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.netsaath

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is seeing a important track where Gehna brings Sagar home as he lost his memory. It will be interesting to watch how will Gehna convince the family members that Sagar is not a danger. The makers have brought a plot twist with Radhika becoming Anant’s boss amd Radhika will use this to seperate Anant and Gehna. With so many challenges for Gehna, she has already seen deciding that she won’t back off when her marriage is in danger.

In the current track, Kanak plans to bring Hema in her team by making Sagar feel Gehna is angry on him. Kanak then comes wearing Gehna’s clothes, she starts beating Sagar. Sagar fears Gehna. Kanak is happy that her plan worked. Everyone search for Sagar who is nowhere to be found. Sagar is found but seeing Gehna he tries to run and steps on open wire giving himself an electric shock. Sapan and Anant carry an unconscious Sagar and lay him on the bed. When he regains conciousness he accuses Gehna of beating him. Anant ask Gehna to go out. Gehna cries. Kanak tries to manipulate Hema. Hema thinks of everything and how Gehna can never beat someone so bad. Hema says you beat Sagar. Kanak gets furious thinking Gehna has stole everything from her.

In the upcoming episodes, Tiya will encourage Gehna to fight off. Gehna will decide to kill the evil with her truth.

Will Gehna be able to prove Sagar’s innocence? Will Gehna know the real reason for Anant’s changed attitude? Will Radhika’s real motive be fullfilled in Desai mansion? Keep following this space for more updates on your latest shows.