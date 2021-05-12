Saba Khan and Manish Gopalani’s new music video ‘Jatt Yamla’ is going on a blast

You can see the famous TV serial actor Manish Gopalani these days in a new music video which is still rocking. The new music video is titled ‘Jat Yamla’ which has been released recently. You can see Manish is seen in Punjabi style this time and that is why his fans are liking him. You can see Bigg Boss 12 best contestant Saba Khan with her in this music video. In an exclusive interview with a well-known website, Manish and Saba have revealed a lot about the song.

Regarding the video, Manish said, “These days I am at home where I get a call for this music video. After which I reached the studio, I also got Saba for the first time. We loved the song, while I also knew Suresh. Sir, the producer of the music company, that’s why I had to do this with him. ” Manish further said, in where we shot this song in Chandigarh where we also took great care of Corona on the set. And he also enjoyed making this song. One good thing in this song was that I was given complete freedom by the producers here, which I liked. ‘

Saba Khan said, “We shot it in Chandigarh, which was a beautiful place, everyone supported me on the set because it was the first film in which I acted. That is why everyone encouraged me, due to which I was able to give my best in this song. . Talking about further projects, Saba will also be seen in other music videos soon and will be seen alongside Aseem Riyaz’s elder brother Omar Riyaz.