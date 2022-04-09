Sabina Nessa: Man jailed for killing 28-year-old teacher in London

Kosi Selamaj would serve a minimum of 36 years in prison after he was identified, arrested and convicted following a major investigation at the Old Bailey in February, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Police said Nessa had left her home in the London borough of Greenwich just after 8:30 p.m. on September 17. Detectives believe she was walking from Cater Park to a bar in Pegler Square, where she had planned to visit a friend, because she was running late.

“On 17 September 2021, 36-year-old Kosi Selamaj traveled from Eastbourne to the Cater Park in Kidbrook [south-east London] where he was waiting for an unknown victim to arrive,” said the Metropolitan Police.

“At about 20:30, he saw Sabina enter the park and committed a brutal and sexually motivated assault…