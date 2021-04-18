LATEST

Sabka Baap Angutha Chhap Bhojpuri movie Cast, Wiki, Trailer, Song Poster and Full Movie

Sabka Baap Angutha Chhap Bhojpuri movie Cast, Wiki, Trailer, Song Poster and Full Movie

Sabka Baap Thumpa Imprint is an upcoming Bhojpuri movie being produced beneath the banner of Baba Movement Image, directed by Parag Patil and produced by Pradeep Okay. Sharma. Dinesh Lal Yadav is taking part in the lead on this film, ‘Nirhua’ and Akshara Singh. Deb bike product of bicycles, everybody’s father’s thumb impression

Sabka Baap Angutha Chhap(Bhojpuri) is a drama and motion film directed by Parag Patil that includes Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Akshara Singh within the lead roles and others are . It was produced by Pradeep okay. Sharma beneath banner Baba Movement Image. The music of the film was composed by (not recognized). It had a narrative from (not recognized). Hope the upcoming film shall be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead forged.

Sabka Baap Angutha Chhap Wiki
Launch Date Upcoming
Style drama and motion
Language Bhojpuri
Origin Nation India
Capturing Location Banda, Uttar Pradesh
Banner/Manufacturing Baba Movement Image
Director Parag Patil
Producer Pradeep okay. Sharma
Sabka Baap Angutha Chhap Actors Title with Wiki
Dinesh Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’
Akshara Akshara singh

Sabka Baap Angutha Chhap Bhojpuri movie poster and wallpaper

