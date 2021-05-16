Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar Impressed with Folk Fusion Special Performances

Super Dancer Chapter 4 is getting a lot of attention from everyone and the rating of the show are touching the roof at his point in time and it seems like that the attention that the show has been getting is only going to increase at this point as the show is all set to reach to the crucial stage os the competition and the gurus and the kids are aware of the situation

They know that there is no margin for error if they want to be a part of the show as the competition has increased drastically in the last 1 or 2 weeks and it is going to be a tough day at the office for the judges as they know, Their judgments are going to be pretty crucial as the elimination is always lurking and it is about time that the show makers are going to eliminate to make the competition tougher and that is the reason that the judges are going to be more vigilant from now on, In the new episode of the show.

You are going to see a bunch of amazing performances and the show is going to have a total blast as today the special guests are going to be Sachin Pilgaonkar and Priya Pilgaokar who have been part of the industry for the longest time and most of the 90’s kid remember that how legendary these guys are and it is going to be amazing for the kids as they are going to be mentored by such personalities, The performances are going to blow away the judges in today’s episode as the contestants and their gurus are fully aware of the kind of situation that they are in and they know

They have to be on their toes and have to give their best if they want to continue on the show and if they want to bet he part of the race of the championship, the judges are also going to provide the kids with their constructive criticism as that is going to help the contestants to up their game and to work on their negative points to convert them into their positives, So get ready for the amazing episode that is going to take place as the performances are going to blow away the judges and the audiences so you don’t need to miss out on such a treat so be prepared to watch the newest episode which is going to come on sony at 8:00 pm.