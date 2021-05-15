ENTERTAINMENT

Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar Today Guest’s

Grab the written episode update of your favorite dance reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 4” on 15th May 2021. The episode tonight is gonna be filled with lots of enthralling dance performances. Participants tonight will be seen presenting unique dance styles to the judges and they have been going to set the stage on fire with their rocking and mesmerizing performances. The size of the participants might be tiny but their dances are outstanding and fabulous.

Tonight we will go to see Sachin Pilgaonkr and Supriya Pilgaonkar as the special guest on the show, They have a swag which ain’t be easy to carry and this gives grace to their dance while if we talk about their expression, it’s mesmerizing. Their dance moves are so graceful. Tonight the performance is going to make the audience amaze along with the judges, the competitors are strong enough to give a tough battle to each other and save their spots for the finale s while they are so going to give their best they not at a want to face the forthcoming eliminations.

We will be going to the rocking performance of Sachin and Supriya. They use to present the Punjabi style dance on the stage and the song they have chosen is also Punjabi. While their costume is also Punjabi hence we can say that it is one the most rocking performance in tonight’s episode. The judges use to praise them a lot. Geeta compliments them,” I love the fusion you guys have to bring on the stage tonight.” Sachin also adds a line that “this show is filled with lots of amusing talent.”

Aneesh and Guru Aaaksh both bring up with most electrifying folk fusion and we will be going to see a lion in their performance as they are energetic and vibrant. They are in the lion costume and the energy is high which is complimenting their entire look. The dance moves are so fine and dynamic. While that is performing judges’ reactions are so shocking and they use to enjoy their performance. Even Geeta use to compliment them during their performance.

Well, the guest tonight use to bless the children and they even put tilak on the forehead of all the cute little participants. This is the biggest owner for the contestants to reactive such a love from the guests. Don’t forget to watch the full episode on Super Dancer Chapter 4 at 8:00 pm.

