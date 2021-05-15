Sachin Pilgaonkar & Supriya Arrive







The most anticipated dance reality on Sony Television called Super Dancer Chapter 4 has begun and weekly making as astonished through the overwhelming performances. Gradually show is going forwards and ready to make a secure space in the top TRP rating as well. So in the upcoming episode of it, you are going to be witnessed of some extraordinary performances, because all contestants are set to execute their stunning moves along with their Super Gurus. Here you can get to know all details of the recent episode, so check it below.

The recent episode begins where legendary actor and director Sachin Pilgaonkr & his wife Supriya Pilgaonkr will grace the show through their presence. They are bringing a Folk Fusion special episode, where all contestants will execute their performance under this keeping in their mind. So just gearing up yourself to catch some adorable performances which will not make you feel bored, and you won’t able to blink your eyes off from them. They will make the judges surprise along with the entire audience because amazing talent has come in this season.

Contestants Sanchit is ready to set the stage on fire through his super cool dance moves during the performance. He will perform on the evergreen song of Sachin called “Bade Acche Lagte hai” along with his popping style. His all electrifying moves always seem amazing which everyone loves to watch, even both guests won’t able to shift their eyes from him a bit. Due to his bang dar dance will make them stand up and he will get adorable compliments as well.

Judge Anurag Basu praises him by saying that if someone tampers with this song, so does not like it at all. But Today Sanchit took him to another space and he did not mind at all because of him. Extempore Sachin Pilgaonkr says that the song was filmed on him, but today he understood the real meaning of “Bade Acche Lagte Hai” meanwhile, Ritvik Dhanjani requests him to sing a few lines of the song in his soulful voice. So your eyes and ears are about to be blessed tonight for sure.

So get ready to watch a similar electrifying dance performance, as all the contestants will make you feel surprised definitely. Weekly the show is bestowing us numerous sizzling performances, which entertain us a lot and this is inspiring for other children too. Those who are interested in the dance because the show provides an appropriate stage for the contestants to show their dance skills.