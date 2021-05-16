Sachin & Supriya Perform Lavani In Folk Fusion Special







The most anticipated dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 is ready to make you astonished again because the Folk Fusion episode will be continued by the contestants. Along with Sachin Pilgaonkr and his wife Supriya Pilgaonkr’s presence, which would fill them up to the neck with effusive energy. So Numerous overwhelming acts are ready to take place on the stage, through which your eyes will be blessed to watch their extraordinary performances. Get to know more about a recent episode so check the details below.

In the upcoming episode of it, you will watch that contestant Soumit Burman is ready to set the stage on fire through his electrifying act along with Suoer Guru Vaibhav, on 1,2,3,4 song which featured in the Chennai Express movie. They will execute their fantabulous moves and make the audience surprise with the judges. They will show some signature steps, that seem overwhelming and you won’t able to blink your eyes from them while the performance. In short, he is a little packet with a big band who always makes judges surprise.

Their energy while performance literally hats off, and the performance is going to be aesthetically fabulous. Soumit has such incredible energy which always sets the stage on fire, numerous magical performances are waiting for you. Their power-packed act will never make you feel bored for sure, and the rest of the contestants also execute their overwhelming performances. So you are going to be witnessed of such an incredible episode, so stream it at the correct time. Whereas the guests, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya even dance gracefully while performing Lavani.

On another side, Neerja Tiwari will take you in the other space through her electrifying performance along with her Super Guru Bhawana. Her all moves will make you feel surprised, from the beginning she is liberating her all overwhelming performance. Through which judges appreciate her always because her flexibility puts four moons in her performance. Even her Super Guru Bhawna is a versatile dancer and she choreographs her.

The show is gradually picking up the point because numerous people love to watch it, hence the popularity level of it increasing. The show always brings such a fantabulous talent, and it has completed 3 seasons successfully, and now the fresh season is on-aired and liberating the magic among the audience because everyone loves to watch something genuine and the show bestows us. So do not forget to stream it on Sony Television at 08:00 Pm and for more updates stay connected with us.