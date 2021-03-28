LATEST

Sachin Tendulkar Test Positive For Coronavirus: Kevin Pietersen apologizes to Sachin Tendulkar after realizing the mistake, says- Get well soon friend

Kevin Pietersen, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh (Photograph Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 27: Former nice batsman of the Indian cricket workforce Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar) additionally obtained caught within the corona epidemic at this time. Tendulkar has quarantined himself after discovering himself discovered Corona Constructive. After Sachin’s corona constructive was discovered, persons are wishing him a speedy restoration, whereas former England veteran Kevin Pietersen lashed out at Tendulkar and stated, ‘Can anybody inform me that Why are you telling the world that you’re Kovid constructive?

After this tweet by Pietersen, former Indian all-rounder participant Yuvraj Singh, whereas replying, wrote, ‘And why did you consider this at this time and why not earlier than this’. Other than this, he wrote in one other tweet, ‘Simply needed to tug your leg, pal’.

Additionally Learn- Ind vs Eng third ODI 2021: Captain Virat Kohli can take the sector with these 11 member workforce in decisive match, see checklist

On the similar time, after this tweet, Peterson has now written in one other, ‘Simply noticed Sachin! Oops! Sorry Sachin, get properly quickly buddy ‘

Let me let you know that on Saturday, this morning, Sachin gave info on Twitter and wrote that, ‘I used to be getting the check performed repeatedly, in addition to following all the rules, though I’ve been discovered constructive with delicate signs. All different experiences in the home have come detrimental. I’ve quarantined myself and am additionally following all of the protocols. I’m following the recommendation of docs. Thanks to all of the well being employees who’re caring for me and different individuals of the nation.

It might be famous that on Friday, a document 36 thousand 9 hundred 2 new instances of corona an infection have been present in Maharashtra and 1 hundred and 12 individuals have died. Seeing the state of affairs of corona an infection within the state, CM Uddhav Thackeray has introduced an evening curfew in all the state from March 28.

