Sachin Tiwari is a lookalike of Sushant Singh Rajput, see photos

Mumbai. The world is so big and people are so much that somewhere our own face is confronted by us. In such a situation, people are surprised that friends say that every man in the world has 7 look-alikes. Common people may not get it because they cannot find it worldwide, but friends, in this post, we tell you about Sachin Tiwari, a lookalike of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Whose pictures go viral on social media.

Friends, for your information, tell us that since the death of Sushant, the pictures of his lookalike had become very viral. Sachin shared a picture of him in which he was seen in the human look of the holy relationship. Friends you can see in these pictures. The fans could not believe seeing this picture of Sachin. He advised Sachin to work in Sushant’s biopic. Sachin lives in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. Friends are followed by thousands of people on social media. Sachin makes videos on social media on the dialogues of Sushant Singh Rajput, which immediately go viral.

Friends, let us tell you, Sushant Singh Rajput went away on June 14 last year after saying goodbye to this world. According to the information, tell me that the reason for Sushant’s demise has not yet been revealed. CBI is engaged in the investigation of this case. In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the NCB questioned several celebs in the drugs case. Sushant’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty was also arrested. He is currently out on the vine.