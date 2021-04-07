Sachin Waze Posted In CIU On Param Bir Singh’s Orders, Reported To Him Directly: Mumbai Police | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

NEW DELHI: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh used to give orders directly to suspended cop Sachin Waze and had him posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), according to a report by the Mumbai Police.In a report submitted to the Maharashtra home department, Mumbai police chief Hemant Nagrale said that Singh had given oral instructions to get Waze, who is currently in NIA custody, posted in the CIU.The report about the reinstatement of Waze and his nine-month tenure in the CIU further stated that the suspended police officer used to report to Singh directly.

“Sachin Waze was posted in Crime Intelligence Unit after oral instructions from the then Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Waze was reporting to Singh directly, bypassing other officers,” it said.

“Waze was following the guidelines of the then commissioner of police about the raid on illegal activities and whom to arrest. Waze strictly prohibited his colleague of CIU from reporting to senior officers of the crime branch,” the report added.

It said that Waze was involved in all important cases such as the TRP scam, Dilip Chhabria case, and the one relating to an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani‘s residence.

According to the report, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Waze used high-end luxury cars and other private vehicles to reach the office and not the government vehicles given to him.

Meanwhile, the NIA has called Singh for his his statement in the Waze case.

Waze is in NIA custody for his alleged role in the planting of the SUV near Ambani’s residence and the death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Singh was shunted out as the Mumbai police chief due to alleged lapses in the handling of the Ambani security scare incident.

(With inputs from YEARS)