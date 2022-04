Police said Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested on charges of gun possession and machine gun possession by a banned person, while Davione Dawson, 31, was arrested for possession of a gun by a banned person. Neither has been charged with murder, police said.

Sacramento – Six people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a mass shooting near the downtown nightlife district early Sunday, with police making the second and third arrests of suspects.

News of Dawson’s arrest came as the first “concerned suspect” in the shooting, 26-year-old Deandra Martin – Smiley Martin’s younger brother – did not file a plea His first court appearance on Tuesday; Another hearing is scheduled for April 26. Little Martin has been charged with assault and…