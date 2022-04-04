Sacramento Police Search Multiple Suspects After Mass Shooting, Six Dead

Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester said Sunday afternoon, “Investigators are working to identify those responsible for this horrific act. We know there was a major fight right before the shooting. And we’ve confirmed that several Shooters.”

Lester said three men and three women died and the wounded were taken to regional hospitals. He said the coroner’s office is working to identify and inform the families of the victims.

Lester said investigators were examining several witnesses and found hundreds of pieces of evidence at the scene, including a stolen gun.