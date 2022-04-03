Sacramento shooting: 6 people killed, at least 10 others injured

CNN ,

Sacramento police are seeking the public’s help in finding the man who opened fire in the city on Sunday morning, which killed six people.

Sacramento Police Chief Catherine Lester said another 10 people were injured in a scuffle near the streets of 10th and Kashmir.

“9th to 13th St. between L. St. and J. St. is closed as officers investigate a shootout with multiple victims,” ​​Sacramento Police said. tweeted, “The conditions are unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as there will be a large police presence and the scene will be active. ,

Lester said that when the firing took place around 2 in the morning, a huge crowd gathered in the area.