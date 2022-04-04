Sacramento shooting: Police say 6 killed, 12 injured

Sacramento, Calif. – In the California capital of Sacramento, bars and nightclubs closed as the streets were crowded, when rapid-fire gunfire sent people into panic. Within seconds, six people were killed and 12 were injured in the latest US mass shooting.

Sacramento police said they are looking for at least two men who opened fire at around 2 a.m. Sunday on the outskirts of the city’s downtown entertainment district, which is hosted by the Golden One Arena that hosts concerts and the NBA’s Sacramento hosts the Kings. The team’s home game against the Golden State Warriors went as scheduled on Sunday night and began with a moment of silence for the victims.

Police Chief Cathy Lester reveals some details from the investigation and…